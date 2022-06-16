Liverpool agree deal to sign 18-year-old Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen 

Liverpool have completed a £6.5 million deal for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, according to Sky Sports News.

They report that the Merseysiders will pay an initial £4m up front and £2.5m in add-ons.

Ramsay was voted the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award for the 2021/22 season.

The 18-year-old right-back will now travel South to negotiate personal terms and have his medical.

Ramsay was voted the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award for 2021/22, after some stellar performances for his club.

He will now come in as a back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Neco Williams is expected to depart the club, having spent last season on loan at Championship winners, Fulham.