Damien Delaney and David Meyler added to star names for Jerry Harris testimonial 

Club stalwart Harris died in December, having lived a life in football on Leeside
3 August 2018; Damien Delaney of Cork City during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Cork City at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 13:24
Martin Claffey

Former Premier League stars Damien Delaney and David Meyler are among the big names confirmed to take part in the testimonial match for Cork football legend Jerry Harris, who died in December, aged 81.

The Cork City Legends v Cork City Internationals match takes place at Turners Cross on Sunday at 2pm.

Club stalwart Harris died in December, having lived a life in football on Leeside, from his FAI Youth Cup-winning days with Glasheen in the 1950s, and continuing with Cork League of Ireland clubs throughout his life.

He is best known for his work with City. Over the years he served in various roles at his beloved club, being part of the senior and underage management, club chairman, secretary, and kitman over the years. He signed Alan Bennett, Damien Delaney, and Gamble for the club, and all three went on to earn full international honours.

The late Jerry Harris, Cork City FC  

Many of those club heroes will return on Sunday, as teams managed by Dave Barry and Greg O’Halloran will play Jerry's testimonial, with proceeds from the game to be shared with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Former Crystal Palace defender Delaney and former Hull City midfielder Meyler will be among the players lining out. 

Several members of City's 2005 title-winning side, including Alan Bennett and Joe Gamble, who were capped by Ireland, and John O'Flynn and George O'Callaghan will also be playing on Sunday.

Tickets for the match, sponsored by Jackie Lennox chip shop, are priced at €10 (children, students, and OAP’s €5) and are available through the Cork City shop in Douglas, the Cork City website and on the day at the ground.

For those who cannot attend and would like to support, non-attendance tickets can be purchased from the City website for €5.

corkcityfc.ticketco.events/ie/ie/e/jerry_harris_tribute_match

