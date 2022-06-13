Obafemi out of Ukraine game but Kenny hopeful on Ogbene

Stephen Kenny has ruled Michael Obafemi out of Ireland’s final game of this Uefa Nations League window against Ukraine tomorrow.

On his first start for Ireland last Saturday, the striker delivered a virtuoso display, assisting and scoring in the 3-0 thumping of Scotland, but had to be replaced shortly after his goal.

Kenny, speaking at his pre-game press conference in the Polish city of Lodz, had differing news on his injury concerns. He is already without the suspended Shane Duffy, while John Egan was permitted to leave the camp due to the imminent birth of his child.

“There’s contrasting issues there,” he said, including the fitness of Chiedozie Ogbene, who missed the weekend game.

“I think Michael will miss out but Chiedozie had an impact injury so we hope he’s okay.”

Building on Saturday’s win that followed successive 1-0 defeats to Armenia and Ukraine is the aim for Kenny and his players.

Altering his team’s shape to accommodate and extra midfielder – in doing so, eradicating the obvious problem areas of the previous 180 minutes – was key to the winning formula.

“It’s like Ukraine, who can switch from 3-4-2-1 to 4-3-3,” Kenny noted about the similarities with tomorrow’s opposition.

“We must have more than one way of playing. We have two systems that we are trying to improve all the time and are capable of playing either at any time.

“We did alter it at the weekend and it was successful. That's very encouraging so we have to consider that but with Chiedozie Ogbene back we have a different option."

James McClean – back to his best form on Saturday with a swashbuckling performance from left-back – is in line to captain the side on his 94th cap “I’ve known James long time having managed him as young player at Derry,” Kenny said of the 33-year-old.

“When I took over as Ireland manager I thought James was losing half yard of pace due to the foot injury. It’s incredible that, if anything, he’s got quicker over the last year down to this rigorous training regime.”