Steve Clarke in no mood to blame defeat to Republic on World Cup hangover

Clarke was in no mood to blame a World Cup hangover for a humbling Nations League defeat by the Republic of Ireland.
Steve Clarke in no mood to blame defeat to Republic on World Cup hangover

Scotland manager Steve Clarke was at a loss to explain his side’s poor performance in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 09:00
Damian Spellman

Scotland boss Steve Clarke was in no mood to blame a World Cup hangover for a humbling Nations League defeat by the Republic of Ireland.

Three days after launching their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Armenia, the Scots succumbed tamely in Dublin as Stephen Kenny’s men belatedly opened their account with a 3-0 win.

The result represented another setback coming as it did 10 days after their heartbreaking play-off semi-final exit at the hands of Ukraine, but Clarke was convinced there was no lingering emotional impact from that disappointment.

Scotland’s defeat to the Republic of Ireland was a blow to their Nations League hopes (Niall Carson/PA)

He said: “I don’t think so. The performance midweek against Armenia was good, we were bright enough in the camp. Obviously it’s two big hits in a short space of time and we have to deal with it, move on because we have another game on Tuesday and we have to be ready for that.”

Scotland now head for the heat of Yerevan determined to make Armenia pay for their bad night in Ireland, but knowing they will have to be significantly better than they were at the Aviva Stadium.

Both Clarke and his players were at a loss to explain exactly why they performed so badly against a side which had not won in 12 attempts in the competition and had tasted victory in only two of their previous 17 competitive games.

Asked about the mood in the dressing room, he said: “Flat as a pancake, as you would expect, flat as a pancake. They’re at a loss as well to explain why the performance was so poor. Sometimes after a game, you just have to hold your counsel, have a sleep, think about it. Tomorrow we’ll speak.”

Both Scotland and Ireland had set out in the campaign aiming to claim top spot in League B Group 1 and if Kenny’s men looked to have blown their chances by losing in Armenia and at home to Ukraine, Scottish hopes have now also been dented.

Asked how big a challenge that would be, Clarke said: “It’s going to be a bigger challenge than it was before we started this game, that’s for sure.”

But when it was suggested that the defeat in Dublin would ramp up the pressure in Armenia, he added: “There’s pressure on every game when you play for your country. There was pressure on this game.

“We have to go there and we have to get three points. But if we’d got three points today, we would still be going there under pressure to get three points. We want to do as well as we can in the group and to do that, we have to get three points every time we go on to the pitch.”

More in this section

Wales v Belgium - UEFA Nations League - Group 4 - Cardiff City Stadium Substitute Brennan Johnson earns Wales a deserved draw against Belgium
Stephen Kenny celebrates after the game 11/6/2022 Stephen Kenny: 'I know what I'm doing, I'm very clear in what I am doing'
Republic of Ireland v Scotland - UEFA Nations League - Group 1 - Aviva Stadium Michael Obafemi on his burgeoning partnership with Troy Parrott
ScotlandPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
England v Italy - UEFA Nations League - Group 3 - Molineux Stadium

Uninspiring England held to goalless draw by Italy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up