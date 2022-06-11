Michael Obafemi on his burgeoning partnership with Troy Parrott

Almost three years on from almost last sharing a pitch, Michael Obafemi was thrilled to finally combine with Troy Parrott to lethal effect for Ireland.

The pair of 21-year-old strikers scored a goal apiece in the 3-0 dismantling of Scotland at Aviva Stadium on Saturday but the first by Parrott was a duet that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min would be proud of.

Tipped for stardom among a clutch of budding Irish strikers in their youth, they were together in Stephen Kenny’s U21 squad for the Euro qualifier against Italy.

But Parrott was red-carded in the scoreless draw at Tallaght for clashing with Moise Kean just five minutes before Obafemi was introduced off the bench for his debut at that level.

They were like passing ships again last Saturday when Parrott was replaced by Obafemi as Ireland toiled in Armenia.

Better late than never because Obafemi took his time in opting to accepting Kenny’s invitation into the senior squad, skipping the March friendlies over concerns about his workload affecting his hamstring.

His assist was delightful but the force with which he drove his ferocious shot into Craig Gordon’s top corner for the last of Ireland’s goals prompted celebrations at Aviva Stadium seldom seen in recent years.

“People thought Troy and I played together before with the 21s but we hadn’t quite,” explained the striker, who bagged 12 goals for Swansea City last season upon joining from Southampton.

“Today was the first time but I felt like we understood what we were going to do, even before the game, “It showed today the assist for him and his assist for me.” The Dublin-born striker – whose mother and aunt were in attendance – admits he must exhibit such versatility to shake off his reputation as a player renowned solely for his pace.

“I’ve got to develop my game and not just be one-dimensional going in behind,” he said.

“I felt like this season I’ve kind of done that, dropping short and getting the ball, like I did today.

“For my goal, it just clicked in my brain. When Troy passed to me, space opened up and I just thought ‘hit it’. It just flew top corner, so I don’t mind it.

“If I really want to become a world class striker and a top player, it’s got to start now really.”

Ireland will want to ensure he maintains it by being fit for Tuesday’s trip to face Ukraine in Poland. Being substituted shortly after his goal with what Kenny described as a groin tweak casts doubts on the extent of his involvement.

Shane Duffy is suspended after incurring his second yellow card of the campaign while fellow centre-back John Egan, who was surprisingly included after being ruled out by his manager with an ankle injury, faces a fitness test amid the swift turnaround.