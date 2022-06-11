Sexton stars as last gasp Malone point downs Roscommon at Croker 

Clare 2-15 Roscommon 1-17

Jamie Malone kicked a remarkable 75th minute winning point at Croke Park to secure Clare's first All-Ireland SFC quarter-final appearance since 2016.

Trailing by five points with two minutes of normal time remaining, Clare looked in real trouble but incredibly reeled off 1-3 without reply to take their place in the last eight of the Championship in a fortnight.

Man of the Match Keelan Sexton scored 1-1 of that late burst, the goal a 70th minute penalty conversion, and starred throughout with a massive 2-6 haul for Colm Collins' side.

Malone's score from around 30 metres out was Clare's only from play in the second-half while another intriguing aspect was the fact that they also beat Roscommon in Round of the 2016 qualifiers also to reach their last quarter-final.

It's the end of the line in 2022 for Connacht finalists Roscommon who will kick themselves for throwing away such a great opportunity.

Sexton was one of three late alterations to the published Clare lineup, the Kilmurry Ibrickane man replacing veteran talisman David Tubridy at full-forward, while Alan Sweeney and Podge Collins also started.

The concession of a seventh minute goal to Diarmuid Murtagh rocked Clare, the experienced Roscommon attacker rising above goalkeeper Tristan O'Callaghan to redirect a long ball in towards the net.

That goal, and a second Murtagh point in the 15th minute, left Roscommon 1-2 to 0-3 ahead though the remainder of the half was largely about the excellence and efficiency of Clare.

Operating with a two-man full-forward line of Sexton and Aaron Griffin, with number 10 Pearse Lillis dropping back to the half-back line to man mark Roscommon dangerman Enda Smith, clearing Ciaran Russell to play as the sweeper, Clare initially got the balance just right.

Whilst Roscommon were content to play a patient possession game, Clare were more direct and Sexton's point just before half-time, which brought his tally for the period to 1-3, summed up what they were all about.

Sexton came bursting out from the edge of the square to collect an early and long kick-pass before turning smartly to lose his man and neatly splitting the posts.

His earlier goal in the 19th minute wasn't quite as easy on the eye as he bundled the ball home from close range, under pressure from Ciarain Murtagh, after an admittedly sumptuous pass from the right by Russell.

In all, Clare outscored Roscommon by 1-7 to 0-4 between the 16th and 35th minutes as they opened up with some superb football.

The wind was taken from their sails somewhat by a couple of rapid fire Roscommon points from Diarmuid Murtagh and Niall Kilroy in first-half stoppage time though the Banner still led the Division 2 league champions by 1-10 to 1-8 at the interval.

Aside from Lillis tracking Smith, Cian O'Dea picked up Diarmuid Murtagh while there was a thrilling duel between Manus Doherty and Roscommon's Kerry man attacker Conor Cox. At the other end, Roscommon full-back Brian Stack started on Sexton before David Murray moved across onto him.

Roscommon lost influential wing-back Conor Hussey in the 42nd minute, the Michael Glaveys man leaving the field nursing an apparently injured arm.

It was about the main takeaway of a quiet third quarter that also included a Diarmuid Murtagh palmed goal which was ruled out for an obvious square-ball offence.

Roscommon edged the third quarter in scoring terms, 0-2 to 0-1, to leave the tie delicately poised in Clare's favour with 20 minutes to go at 1-11 to 1-10.

From there, it was all Roscommon and they struck, firstly, five points without reply and then three on the bounce during a late burst to put real daylight between the teams at 1-17 to 1-12.

Clare simply refused to accept defeat, however, and fought back in quite amazing fashion to advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Clare scorers: K Sexton (2-6, 0-5 frees, 1-0 pen), E McMahon (0-2), C O'Connor (0-2), E Cleary (0-2, 2 frees), P Collins (0-1), C Rouine (0-1), J Malone (0-1).

Roscommon scorers: D Murtagh (1-2, 2 frees), C Murtagh (0-5, 1f), R Daly (0-2), D Smith (0-2, 1 free), C Cox (0-1, 1 free), C McKeon (0-1), N Kilroy (0-1), C Daly (0-1), R Hughes (0-1), K Doyle (0-1).

Clare: T O'Callaghan; C Rouine, M Doherty, C O'Dea; A Sweeney, C Russell, J Malone; D O'Neill, C O'Connor; P Collins, E Cleary, E McMahon; P Lillis, K Sexton, A Griffin.

Subs: B Rouine for Sweeney (52); D Tubridy for Griffin (54); G Cooney for Collins (61); C Jordan for McMahon (66).

Roscommon: C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, C Daly; C Hussey, R Daly, N Daly; U Harney, E Nolan; N Kilroy, C Murtagh, E Smith; D Murtagh, C Cox, C McKeon.

Subs: R Hughes for Hussey (42); D Smith for Cox (47); Keith Doyle for Kilroy (58); A Glennon for D Murtagh (64); E McCormack for McKeon (68).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).