Cork's Conor Hourihane confirms Aston Villa departure 

Conor Hourihane has confirmed his exit from Aston Villa.

Hourihane spent five years at Villa, making 132 appearances and scoring 23 goals - a good return considering the last two seasons have been spent elsewhere.

The Cork native - currently on duty with the Republic of Ireland - spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, and the previous at Swansea.

Taking to his Twitter in reply to a 'thank you' message from the official Villa account, Hourihane said: "All good things come to an end! Special days and special club"

Now, it's likely that Hourihane will have a number of keen suitors in the Championship, having played 29 times in his spell with Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United last season.