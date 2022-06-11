Cork's Conor Hourihane confirms Aston Villa departure 

A number of second-tier clubs will have their eye on the Cork man this summer. 
Cork's Conor Hourihane confirms Aston Villa departure 

 Conor Hourihane of Republic of Ireland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 10:16
Shane Donovan

Conor Hourihane has confirmed his exit from Aston Villa. 

Hourihane spent five years at Villa, making 132 appearances and scoring 23 goals - a good return considering the last two seasons have been spent elsewhere. 

The Cork native - currently on duty with the Republic of Ireland -  spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, and the previous at Swansea. 

Taking to his Twitter in reply to a 'thank you' message from the official Villa account, Hourihane said: "All good things come to an end! Special days and special club"

Now, it's likely that Hourihane will have a number of keen suitors in the Championship, having played 29 times in his spell with Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United last season.

More in this section

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022 - Wembley Stadium Italy boss Roberto Mancini expects ‘very different game’ behind closed doors
Fulham v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship - Craven Cottage Max O'Leary called up to Ireland squad for Scotland and Ukraine games
Derby County v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Stadium Chris Kirchner misses deadline to provide proof he has means to buy Derby
Stephen Kenny 10/6/2022

Kenny: 'Without a shadow of doubt' I am the right man to lead Ireland 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up