Kenny: 'Without a shadow of doubt' I am the right man to lead Ireland 

Stephen Kenny says he is “without a shadow of doubt” the right manager to lead Ireland into next year’s Euro qualification campaign.

Pressure has engulfed the Ireland boss arising from a relapse in results following an encouraging end of 2021.

Successive 1-0 defeats to minnows Armenia and Ukraine’s understudies has left Kenny with a wretched record of just two wins – against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg – from his 17 matches at the helm.

The manager’s pre-campaign target of topping B1 is in tatters ahead of Saturday’s visit of Scotland to Aviva Stadium. Ireland will also miss out on a second seeding for the Euro draw on October 9 and potentially a back-up play-off route to those finals in Germany unless they salvage an unlikely decent second place finish.

“Yeah, I do absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt.” Kenny responded at his pre-match press conference when asked by a journalist if his “shocking” record justified his continuance in the post for the Euros.

“I don’t feel pressure, only internally. There’s professional pride that we don’t have points on the board.

“I've just a signed a new contract and I'm committed here until after the Euros. We've just lost two very, very narrow games that we are disappointed to lose. We are getting ready for the game tomorrow against Scotland. , and we're just fully focused on the game tomorrow.

“We've got an awful lot of potential in this squad, an awful lot of potential. We are looking to grow and get better and improve.” Probed on whether he’d learned on the job and made mistakes – as he admitted about his spell in Scotland with Dunfermline – he replied: “I've learned a lot, yeah.” Kenny spent his press conference revisiting the back-to-back losses.

"To be fair, we've lost two games without conceding with a .3 of in the data in relation to XG,” he said, resorting to match analysis data. “We have lost two games without hardly conceding a chance.” ends