Chris Kirchner misses deadline to provide proof he has means to buy Derby

Derby’s administrators have confirmed prospective buyer Chris Kirchner has not met a deadline to provide proof he has the means to purchase the club
Chris Kirchner misses deadline to provide proof he has means to buy Derby

Chris Kirchner has not met a deadline to show he is in a position to buy Derby (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 19:51
PA Sport

Derby’s administrators have confirmed prospective buyer Chris Kirchner has not met a deadline to provide proof he has the means to purchase the club.

Kirchner, who was named as the preferred bidder in April, was given until 5pm on Friday to show he was in a position to complete the deal.

A statement from administrators Quantama read: “Further to our update yesterday evening, and despite the best efforts of the parties, Mr Kirchner has, as of yet, not provided us with satisfactory evidence that he is in a position to complete the acquisition of the club – albeit he continues to work on this.

Mr Kirchner has, as of yet, not provided us with satisfactory evidence that he is in a position to complete the acquisition of the club

“The joint administrators are continuing discussions with other interested parties. Contrary to reports in the media today, no interested party has been excluded from these discussions.”

It appears American businessman Kirchner is still pursuing the deal, having exchanged contracts with the joint administrators on May 16.

The English Football League, which had given conditional approval to Kirchner’s ownership, said on Thursday it was “incredibly disappointed” by the latest hiccup in the process and called for a resolution “as a matter of urgency”.

More in this section

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Play Off - Final - Wembley Stadium Tottenham agree deal to buy Djed Spence from Middlesbrough
Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League - Carrow Road Andreas Christensen ends 10-year stay at Chelsea
Soccer - UEFA Euro 2016 - Qualifying - Group D - Scotland v Republic of Ireland - Celtic Park Five talking points ahead of Ireland and Scotland clash in Dublin
derbyPlace: UK
Liverpool fans were stuck outside the Stade De France (Adam Davy/PA)

French government report into Paris chaos highlights ‘multiple failures’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up