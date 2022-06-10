Stephen Kenny says he's not feeling the pressure

Stephen Kenny insists he isn’t feeling the mounting pressure on his job as he relies on a refreshed team against Scotland tomorrow evening to lift the gloom around the national team.

Ireland are bottom of Nations League Group B1 with zero points after successive 1-0 defeats to Armenia and Ukraine since Saturday – all but obliterating Kenny’s stated target of winning the group and gaining promotion to League A.

Relegation to League C is a distinct possibility unless they pick up a win either against the Scots tomorrow or on Tuesday when they renew acquaintances with top seeds Ukraine on the neutral ground of Lodz in Poland.

“No, I don’t feel pressure, only internally,” he said. “There’s professional pride that we don’t have points on the board.”

Captain Séamus Coleman (groin) and John Egan (ankle) – who was due to assume the captaincy tomorrow – are both out but Kenny admitted the changes will stretch beyond the defensive area. The striking position of Callum Robinson, after two listless displays, is under threat, with Michael Obafemi favourite to come in for his fourth cap and first senior start.

Kenny, however, was coy not just about his selection but overall approach to the game.

Scoring just once in the last three games – the stoppage time winner against minnows Lithuania – is a problem that requires addressing.

“I am not going to discuss my team selection, that wouldn’t be the wisest thing to do as a coach. Callum has been a good player for Ireland, he has had a very, very good calendar year so I wouldn’t be too critical of Callum.

“There is a difference between tactics and style of play. The style of play won’t change, we are committed to that regardless. Tactically we always have to adapt. That is a different question.

“That’s a question in relation to how the team will set up and how we are going to work on breaking down the opposition which probably isn’t something to discuss in a pre-match press conference.

“I respect the question but it is not something we will discuss publicly. With the three-day turnaround you’re not doing an awful lot of work in two days.

“We have fresh legs and we have other players who are willing to come in and make their mark. That is the nature of it. We have some players who are fresh and ready to go, we want that freshness to come into the team and give us energy. That’s what we want."

Scotland – who recovered from their World Cup playoff loss to Ukraine by opening their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Armenia on Wednesday – arrive in Dublin tonight.