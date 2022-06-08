Ukrainian coach "moved" by Irish welcome

Ukraine coach Oleksander Petrakov took his leave having presented Stephen Kenny and Irish football with a rather large headache but you couldn’t begrudge the visitors their 1-0 Nations League victory and the scenes that followed it.

The FAI had handed out 3,500 tickets to Ukrainian refugees for this encounter and there were other pockets of blue and yellow dappled around the Aviva Stadium as they demonstrated their support for a country struggling for its very existence.

Petrakov’s day had begun with a stroll near to the team hotel in Dublin and he was “moved” by the volume of well-wishes he received from Irish people as he went on his way. Winning here was a moment of happiness for them all in the bleakest of circumstances.

“This is a very difficult time. The Ukrainians who came to see us play in Ireland were accepted by the incredible Irish hospitality and people. You took our women and children who were basically risking their lives back in Ukraine. I want to thank the whole island.

“Those Ukrainians in the stand just wanted to see some positivity from the team but they are really longing to go home to Ukraine. We made them a little bit happier tonight. That is the major achievement tonight, in my view.”

Football has rarely come in such a distant second in importance but it wasn’t just the win that made Petrakov happy here. It was the fact that they achieved it with a side showing ten changes from the World Cup play-off loss to Wales.

Seven of their starters were lining out in a competitive game for the first time but they played much the better football for long spells in Dublin and the coach could declare after that he was “truly happy” with what he had just seen.

“I decided to rest the players who had an extremely difficult game in Wales in order not to harm the boys who had left everything on the pitch. I decided to field young players who needed first-hand experience in big games so I’m very happy they debuted with a win.

“We will look into some mistakes which we clearly had but overall I’m happy with the result and with the attitude and performance. It is a very positive thing for the team especially after such a bitter result in Wales. We turn the page and we look forward to our future.”