Southampton eye £10m Gavin Bazunu deal

Southampton are closing in on the £10m (€11.7m) signing of Manchester City’s Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after Fraser Forster last night completed his free transfer to Tottenham.
According to The Athletic, the Saints will look to bring the 20-year-old Dubliner in to replace Forster.
Former Shamrock Rovers keeper Bazunu would challenge Alex McCarthy for the number one shirt at St Mary’s if the signing goes through.
Bazunu has won 10 international caps but Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher was preferred in goal against Ukraine last night. Bazunu pent last season on loan from Man City at League One Portsmouth, where he was voted the Players’ Player of the Season.
Bazunu spent the previous season on loan at Rochdale.
According to The Athletic, Southampton and City have been in negotiations for two weeks with a deal now close to happening.
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 3:00 PM
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 3:00 PM
