Yaremchuck and Yarmolenko left out of Ukraine squad for Ireland

Their exclusion from the 23-man panel brings to four the number of Ukrainian starters from Sunday’s World Cup play-off final defeat against Wales not involved tonight.
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko. Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 15:19
John Fallon

Ukraine have omitted star strikers Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko from their matchday squad as they ring the changes for tonight’s meeting with Ireland (7.45pm).

Head coach Oleksandr Petrakov had already ruled out goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan and midfielder Taras Stepanenko due to injury on the eve of the Nations League fixture at Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).

Andriy Yarmolenko, the West Ham United striker whose own-goal settled the Cardiff decider, and fellow frontman Yaremchuk, from Benfica, have also been left out.

Petrakov was coy about his selection but indicated a raft of changes were likely, given the demands of two World Cup play-off matches against Scotland and Wales in the space of four days. The mental and physical exertions on Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko are likely to mean he’ll also rest up but Eduard Sobol has recovered from illness to be part of the squad.

Ukraine now have three matches in the Nations League during this window, facing Ireland twice either side of Armenia on Saturday. Their home games have been switched to Lodz in Poland due to Russia’s invasion of their country.

For Ireland, Festy Ebosele has made the cut, likely as the fall-back option to Cyrus Christie, who is expected to deputise for Séamus Coleman at right wing-back. Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Manning and Scott Hogan are the three members of the 26 players in camp overlooked.

Matchday squads for Ireland v Ukraine, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm.

IRELAND: Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers, James Talbot, Cyrus Christie, Enda Stevens, James McClean, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Nathan Collins, Dara O'Shea.

Conor Hourihane, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby, Alan Browne, Jason Knight, Callum Robinson, Troy Parrott, Will Keane, Michael Obafemi, Chiedozie Ogbene, CJ Hamilton, Festy Ebosele.

UKRAINE: 1. Andriy Lunin, 2. Eduard Sobol, 3. Oleksandr Syrota, 4. Denys Popov, 5. Serhiy Sydorchuk, 6. Danylo Ignatenko, 7. Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, 8. Ruslan Malinovskyi, 9. Danylo Sikan, 10. Mykola Shaparenko, 11. Artem Dovbyk, 12. Andriy Pyatov, 13. Illia Zabarnyi, 14. Mykhailo Mudryk, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 16. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 17. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 18. Valeriy Bondar, 19. Taras Kacharaba, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Oleksandr Karavaev, 22. Mykola Matvienko, 23. Dmytro Riznyk.

Referee: Filip Glova (SVK)

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

