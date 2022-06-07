Shane Duffy's international career a big priority in club talks

Shane Duffy admits he’ll have to quit Brighton and Hove Albion this summer to save his Ireland career if he can’t reclaim a regular place in Graham Potter’s side.

The Derryman began the season as one of the few Irish Premier League mainstays only to lose his place at the start of March.

Saturday’s appearance in Armenia was his first game-time since the last international gathering in March, when he started the 2-2 draw against Belgium.

Heading into his final season under contract at the Amex stadium, the 30-year-old has echoed the sentiments of his manager Potter by casting doubt over his continuity at the club.

Potter revealed towards the end of the season that Duffy’s determination to maintain his Ireland career was a “consideration” in their talks about any potential successor to the deal expiring next May.

“Shane is not getting any younger,” said Potter, who has kept faith with captain Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Joel Veltman as his preferred centre-backs ahead of Duffy. “It's also about how Shane can play as much football as he can. It has to be a two-way discussion.”

From Duffy’s perspective, the criteria is clear based upon his comments at Ireland’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Unless there’s a realistic prospect of exposure at Brighton, his six-year spell with the Seagulls is nearing finality. That could encompass a loan move, even to the Championship where he resurrected his career at Blackburn Rovers, or more likely a sale for Brighton to cash in rather than receive nothing next summer.

“I know that I need to be playing regularly to be involved and playing for my country which is probably the biggest thing for me,” stressed the Foylesider, capped 53 times for Ireland and scorer of seven goals, many of them crucial under Stephen Kenny’s reign.

"I know that I need to be playing football every week so it's these three internationals and then I'll sit down with the club and we'll figure out which is the best option."

"I have not played a lot. There were a couple of things, a few niggles but from March I could not get into a team that was doing so well.

“Brighton finished ninth in the Premier League, the highest position in the club's history.”

The frustration was clear to see and hear from the towering defender but much like his time axed from Kenny’s Ireland side in March 2021, he’s contributed to the squad dynamic in other ways.

"I had to play my part around the place with the team and use all my experience in helping people in getting us over the line,” explained the former Everton apprentice, who will likely captain Ireland on Wednesday in the injury-enforced absence of his former clubmate Séamus Coleman.

"It's difficult not playing every week and every footballer will tell you that. You have got to keep your head down and keep going.

"I'm not really focused on it so much yet given I have three huge games for my country. That’s my focus for now.”