Caoimhín Kelleher will decide Liverpool future after Ireland games

Caoimhín Kelleher says he will decide on his Liverpool future once his longest stretch as Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper ends next week.

For an understudy, the Corkman enjoyed a successful club season, playing all but one of Pool’s successful march to Carabao Cup success, including his penalty-shootout heroics in the final against Chelsea at Wembley.

He also played two Premier League matches and despite Jurgen Klopp hailing him as the next No 2 in the world, reality dictates he’ll remain as back-up to Brazilian Alisson next season.

Asked about his club future, the 23-year-old said: “I'm not sure what's happening yet.

“I'm still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens.

“Obviously, I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.”

Ending the campaign with a flurry of international minutes is sure to whet his appetite for similar activity on the club front.

We will never know if Kelleher would have usurped Gavin Bazunu as first-choice Ireland stopper due to the back injury the latter aggravated on the eve of Saturday’s opening Nations League fixture in Armenia.

The Manchester City custodian has been officially ruled out of the camp that features games against Ukraine on Wednesday, Scotland on Saturday – both at home – followed by a rematch against the Ukrainians on neutral territory in Poland next Tuesday.

That should provide the platform to rack up six internationals in a row, given he filled in for the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania when Bazunu was also sidelined.

“It would be really good to hopefully play a few more games,” admits the Mahon man.

“To play the last few has been good for me as it’s great to get games at international level.

“It’s a very high level and it’s really good for my development.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen at club level obviously but if you keep performing when you get the chance, hopefully I can stay in and keep hold of the jersey.”