Wales break Ukraine hearts to reach first World Cup in 64 years

Wales 1 Ukraine 0

It has taken 64 years for Wales, and 16 years for Gareth Bale, but, finally, both will be playing in a World Cup Finals after an emotional, passionate and pulsating play-off victory over Ukraine in Cardiff.

Bale, the winger who started his career in 2006 and who has won just about every trophy in club football since, played a major part on an historic night, sending over a free-kick which was headed home by the unfortunate Andriy Yarmolenko to seal a 1-0 victory.

It set off scenes of remarkable celebrations in the Welsh capital as Wales supporters were finally able to dream about facing England, the United States and Iran in Qatar later this year.

In any other year it would have been a happy night for neutrals, too, given the affection many hold for a national side which has represented the underdog so well in recent years. But given the war in Ukraine, and the unthinkable agony and pain its citizens are going through following Russia’s invasion, it was tinged with sadness.

Ukraine’s story on the football pitch had the making of a fairytale, a chance to bring a little light to its people in the middle of so much darkness.

But it was not to be; and up against a Wales side which had been unbeaten at home in their last 18 matches, it proved to be one step too far, despite the obvious quality of a team led so superbly by the energy and skill of Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

What a night this was for Wales who have suffered so many cruel set-back in previous attempts to reach a World Cup Final and who currently have possibly the strongest squad in their entire football history.

A lot of the focus was on Bale, whose career at Real Madrid is now at an end, and who was hoping to finally add a World Cup to his remarkable CV.

But there were other heroes, not least goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy and defender Ben Davies who were both outstanding.

Bale, however, was always going to be involved if things went well and now he has a chance to underline his place in football history.

Three La Liga titles, a record five Champions League victories, three Uefa Super Cups, three FIFA World Club Cups sums up his quality, but creating an international legacy is tougher when you play for a smaller country like Wales. Now he has a chance.

The Welsh hadn’t been to a World Cup Finals since 1958, when a goal from a then unknown 17-year-old Pele knocked them out in the quarter-final. But now Bale, after 103 caps and 38 goals, can write a different chapter.

You have to take a moment, however, to feel for Ukraine, who played so well and were so unlucky to lose.

They almost got off to an excellent start when Zinchenko’s quickly-taken free-kick flew into the net, only for referee Lahoz to insist it had been taken too fast.

That was a major relief for Wales, but they recovered well, buoyed by a passionate home crowd. Manager Rob Page opted, bravely, for three up front and resisted the temptation to play Bale in the centre, instead placing the former Real man and Dan James either side of Kieffer Moore.

But it was Ukraine’s Roman Yaremchuk who had the game’s best early chance. Played onside by Ethan Ampadu he burst through, only to be denied by Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

The Burnley man also had to react sharply to save from Zinchenko after the influential Manchester City star stole possession and fired in an instant shot in the 30th minute, and then flew off his line to deny Tsygankov.

Those saves meant even more when Wales won a free-kick on the left flank after 34 minutes.

Bale, of course, took it and his fiercely-struck left-foot shot was headed into his own net by former West Ham man Yarmalenko.

It was a moment to savour for the home side, but they didn’t have long to enjoy it because within minutes Ukraine had a very good penalty shout when Joe Allen clearly caught Yarmolenko in the area.

Quite how it was turned down by VAR is hard to fathom, but these are the decisions which make or break World Cup dreams, and this time it went Wales’ way.

Ukraine were often the more attractive team in possession and perhaps created the better chances. But the resolve of the home side, who these days have a very reliable defence, never faltered.

Even when the visitors broke through, Hennessey was there to keep them out – not least when Viktor Tsyhankov slid onto a low cross from close range but was denied by the goalkeeper’s outstretched leg as the hour mark approached.

By the final stages it was breathless and end to end, with Wales having two huge opportunities to wrap up victory.

Livewire substitute Brennan Johnson hit the post with one, before Bale’s effort was superbly saved just when it looked likely to sneak it.

Heroic defending from Ben Davies, who was outstanding all night, denied Yarmolenko, and then Hennessey made another stunning save from substitute Dovbyk, whose header looked destined for the net.

What a performance from Wales and what character from Ukraine. A night to be remembered.

Wales: Hennessey 9; Ampadu 7, Rodon 8, B Davies 9; C Roberts 7, Ramsey 8, Allen 7, N Williams 7; Bale 8 (Wilson 83; 6), James 7 (Johnson 71; 8), Moore 7.

Unused subs: Gunter, Mepham, Ward, Morrell, Norrington-Davies, Williams, M Harris, Davies, Thomas, Matondo.

Ukraine: Bushchan 6; Karavaev 7, Zabarnyi 7, Matvienko 6, Mykolenko 7; Stepanenko 7 (Sydorchuk 70; 6); Yarmolenko 8, Malinovskyi 6 (Shaparenko 70; 6), Zinchenko 9, Tsygankov 7 (Mudryk 77; 7); Yaremchuk 7 (Dovbyk 77; 7).

Unused subs: Sobol, Bondar, Syrota, Shaparenko, Pyatov, Pikhalyonok, Kacharaba, Zubkov, Riznyk.

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz.