'Too narrow, too slow and too predictable' - Richard Dunne blasts Republic no show

The Republic of Ireland team huddle 

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 17:44
Colm O’Connor

Former Republic of Ireland captain Richard Dunne blasted the lack of creativity in Stephen Kenny's side following their shock defeat to Armenia this afternoon.

Kenny's side slumped to 1-0 defeat away to a nation currently ranked 93rd in the world with Eduard Spertsyan hitting the game's only goal.

Dunne didn't hold back in his analysis of the game for Premier Sports.

The legendary skipper said: “Armenia had a look at the Republic of Ireland in the first half and they thought there is nothing really here to threaten us. The Republic were too narrow, too slow and too predictable. It was a difficult game but try to keep this positive thing going. It is very easy to be negative about them.

“There wasn’t anything creative about the team, it was passing for passing sake and we tried to lob the ball into the box in the end. The players are not fools, they know what it takes to win football games and they are trying to stick to a plan. There is no real threat from the Republic.

“This is not a one-off performance, this is the standard. Anyone that has been half decent we struggle against.” 

His sentiments were shared by Gary Breen. 

He added: “A sickening result,” said Breen. “We have lost in Armenia and a really bad result.

“We were on the similar result in Macedonia under Mick McCarthy but this is a game we should not be losing.

“You cannot say they didn’t deserve it. Their captain was outstanding. It is so disappointing.”

The optimism that has been rising around Ireland in recent months evaporated as Ireland were beaten 1-0 by a side ranked 93rd in the world, with Dunne offering up a withering assessment of their display.

<p>Chiedozie Ogbene in action against Arman Hovhannisyan of Armenia during the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan. </p>

