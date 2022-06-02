Hendrick in a hurry to shake off club cobwebs in his more familiar green

Typically, breaking into the Ireland team is more difficult for players than club level but the opposite applies for Jeff Hendrick.

Tomorrow, the midfielder will start his eighth international of the season in Armenia. That equals the total of matches he was chosen for over the entirety of his 2021/22 club campaign. By the end of this window, he could swell his Ireland outings to 11.

Just once did he get the nod at Newcastle United – for an EFL Cup duel against former club Burnley in August – and his loan to Queen’s Park Rangers yielded only seven more appearances in the Championship.

A belatedly diagnosed hamstring injury picked up in Ireland’s friendly against Belgium in March restricted him during the latter part and he missed the final game of the season for the understandable reason of it clashing with the birth of his son.

Thankfully, those struggles haven’t seeped into his performance standard for Ireland. If anything, he’s had his best season for years.

For quite some time criticised for failing to replicate his highs of Euro 2016, the midfielder resembled his former self by asserting his presence in key games, especially the two against Portugal and away wins over Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

By fusing a strict vegan diet and fitness regime facilitated by a team of specialists, he’s in peak physical condition despite the dearth of game-time.

He’s intent of having the best of both worlds next season, a desire only possible if he hatches a deal to leave behind the crusade of Newcastle United’s Saudi owners to stock Eddie Howe’s side with expensively assembled upgrades.

“It's a strong possibility but we'll have to wait and see,” the 30-year-old admitted about the likelihood of his outing against Manchester City last December being his last for Newcastle.

“I have two years left on my contract at Newcastle and I'm ready to go back on July 1 for pre-season. I spoke to the manager (Howe) a couple of weeks ago and he was telling me when we're back in. He wished me luck in these four games for Ireland and we’ll take it from there afterwards.

“I'm not the club - doing the buying or whatever - but I'd imagine they will strengthen the whole squad again in the summer. For me, I have to be realistic and prepared that I might need to go somewhere else for games.”

He’s not alone in knowing his time in the north-east is over midway through the four-year contract he signed. The Magpies were the biggest spenders across Europe during the January transfer window, shelling out over €100m and the same again is available to Howe this summer. Almost a third of that largesse is heading into the coffers of Reims for striker Hugo Ekitike.

“It wasn’t as bad for me at the start of the season because I had international camps to get games in,” Hendrick added of his unconventional season.

“But, when I didn’t play at all between November and January window, I knew I needed to go and play games. It would have been difficult for the Ireland manager to justify playing me.”

There are no grounds for concerns on that front. Kenny has gone from a situation of leaving Hendrick out for the opening World Cup qualifiers 15 months ago to exalting him with mainstay status.

“Jeff has flourished in our team but that’s down to himself really and I wouldn’t claim any credit for it,” observed the manager. “He's one that very few players that can go without playing for his club but play for us. Normally, I wouldn’t do it but he pushes himself with his lifestyle and how he trains.

“Coming in (the job), we had to really decide what type of player is Jeff Hendrick? We focused on his creativity, the importance of his forward passing and the positions he takes up and then to look forward. Maybe that was underutilised for a long time.

“He’s opened his eyes and realised the possibilities that exist on the pitch when we’ve got two wing-backs or three forwards flying. He made some brilliant passes against Belgium and Lithuania.”

No longer one of the emerging stars that he was six years ago, Hendrick has glided into the mentoring role. Jason Knight, at his former club Derby County, is one of the beneficiaries.

“I’m not one of those who goes round the place shouting or whatever,” he affirms about his approach. “When I go and talk to players, it's something meaningful and I feel the lads do listen.

“On the pitch, you need to know when to slow it down and just take it a bit longer on a corner or free kick. We’ll need to do that against Armenia.”

Once these international commitments end and the new Premier League campaign comes into view, he’ll hurry the pace to avoid another season like this at club level.