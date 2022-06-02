John Russell appointed Sligo Rovers boss on deal until 2023

Russell had taken temporary control of the side, following Liam Buckley's departure. 
Sligo Rovers' temporary manager John Russell applauds the supporters. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Logan

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 14:20
Shane Donovan

John Russell has been appointed as manager of Sligo Rovers, on a deal until 2023. 

The 37-year-old steps up from his role as assistant manager at the Showgrounds, having represented the club in three separate stints as a player.

“I am privileged and honoured to be appointed as first team manager of Sligo Rovers,” Russell said.

“Sligo Rovers is the heartbeat of the community and I want all the supporters to know that I am determined to improve this team. I have a clear vision and strategy for the club going forward.

“I know first-hand the quality of players we have in our dressing room. This group has a real willingness to learn and improve. It’s an exciting time to be following Sligo Rovers with the league games resuming, European Football next month, and the FAI Cup around the corner. We are all looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Club Chairman Tommy Higgins added: "We are thrilled to make this announcement this afternoon. After a rigorous recruitment process, we are fully satisfied that John is the right man to take us forward and lead us on our journey over the coming season and a half at least.

John knows the club inside out and has a great work ethic and passion for the club which stands out and his in-depth knowledge of our Academy, the local community and club as a whole, which will help him over the coming weeks and months.

John is a very driven individual and has shown great leadership in just a short time as interim manager. We are excited and looking forward to our future with John at the helm."

<p>Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Nations League Group 4, League B match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin.</p>

Kenny insists Ireland need to focus on Armenia despite upcoming Ukraine challenge 

