Brian Maher only concentrating on the here and now

If Caoimhín Kelleher is considered the unluckiest goalkeeper in Irish history, then Brian Maher is entitled to feel cursed.

Gavin Bazunu is currently the top dog within a pedigree of stoppers not seen for generations.

He possesses the Ireland’s No 1 jersey ahead of Kelleher, a League Cup winning hero for Liverpool and Mark Travers, the undisputed first-choice at Premier League bound Bournemouth.

Sandwiched in between those trio is 21-year-old Maher, who is currently the main man for League of Ireland title contenders Derry City and the Ireland U21s.

That international level acts as a gateway to the seniors and while the majority part of Jim Crawford’s panel for the upcoming final three Euro qualifiers can see routes to future, the view for Maher is not as clearcut.

It doesn’t grate on the Dubliner that despite nudging out his rivals at all the age-groups he’s now clattered into a bottleneck.

“There are three really, really good goalkeepers and we’re blessed,” he observes about the competition.

“I’ve been in camps with them at underage level. For me it’s a case of just working as hard as you can and hope you get lucky, hope you get that chance.”

Maher got to sample the ultimate stage when called upon to fill in for Bazunu during the last window in March. Goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely knows all about him.

“One of the keepers was sick and the U21s were reporting the next day,” he explained.

“It was a great experience; another step-up and you see the levels and where you to that. Even for one day you learn a lot about yourself. Dean was brilliant with me; saying there was no need to change anything about myself.”

Realistically, he’ll have to change jurisdiction if his dream is to be realised. Bohemians stopper James Talbot and Gary Rogers before him at Dundalk were called in as cover without seeing any minutes on the pitch.

“Right now, I’m staying in Ireland and playing for the 21s,” he added, matter-of-factly. “I’m hoping that if I show on this level that I’m capable then the chance will come.”

Ireland have a double-header at Tallaght against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro on Friday and Monday before facing leaders Italy in Ascoli on June 14. Six points should seal entry into the playoff series for next year’s finals.

“We’ve beaten Sweden twice without conceding so you can see the character of the group,” he said about their campaign to date. After losing to Montenegro earlier in the campaign, a lot of people might have thought qualification was gone for us but we’ve got ourselves into a good position.” ends