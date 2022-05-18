Sheffield United's Billy Sharp responds as man is arrested in connection with pitch attack 

The Blades captain was standing on the sideline after his team lost on penalties to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-odd semi-final.
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp responds as man is arrested in connection with pitch attack 

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp before the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground. Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 20:20
Shane Donovan

Warning: Graphic imagery of incident below*

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has spoken out after he was attacked by a fan after their penalty shootout loss to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-final last night. 

The crowd stormed the pitch after the shoot-out, and footage caught on camera in the aftermath has left a sour taste for football fans around the world.

In reponse to the incident, Sharp said: "One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football.

"Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final. As an ex Forest player, I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans."

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was not one bit happy with the incident and has called for greater sanctions for the fan involved. 

"Billy was minding his own business and he was assaulted, blind-sided. It was cowardly. Billy is shaken up and he needed stitches. We have the footage. We always see people talking about player safety but nothing is ever done about it.

He continued: "There will be something done about that. We've seen what's happened, we know what's happened. There's a prison sentence there without a doubt.

"How can you come to a place of work minding your own business and be assaulted in that fashion?

"It's just bang out of order and it's everything that's wrong. Too many times we hear people condemn it, but nothing's done about it. We're the ones that suffered.

"It's upsetting for a lot of reasons - I don't want to say too much more about it. He'll be dealt with," added the manager.

The man involved was arrested after the incident and Nottinghamshire Police have issued a statement.

"A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers," Nottinghamshire Police's Paul Hennessy said.

"Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation."

Nottinghamshire Police is continuing to liaise with both clubs as enquiries continue.

The PFA described the Sharp incident as a “senseless assault” and called for matchday security and fan disorder to be reviewed ahead of next season.

“We will be raising player safety with the clubs, leagues and the UK Football Policing Unit,” the union said.

More in this section

Jim Crawford file photo Jim Crawford: 'Grassroots is where the fire is lit in players, the place they fall in love with the game'
Frank Lampard file photo Everton cannot treat Palace clash as ‘all or nothing’ fixture – Frank Lampard
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - Play Off - Semi Final - Second Leg - City Ground EFL clubs could face stadium closures for pitch invasions
<p>Calling for calm: Everton's head coach Frank Lampard reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Pic: AP Photo/Jon Super</p>

Lampard primes his side for Palace by insisting 'it's not all or nothing'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up