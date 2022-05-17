Mark Noble shows class in message to journalists on final West Ham home appearance

West Ham skipper Mark Noble is retiring at the end of this season after 18 years at West Ham United, and it's fair to say he didn't leave a stone unturned during his final home game for the side.

The game against Man City was always going to be an emotional one for Noble, but he made sure he didn't make it all about himself, speaking of his love for the fans and the club as a whole in a post-match speech - but it was his class prior to the clash that has garnered some interest.