Mark Noble shows class in message to journalists on final West Ham home appearance

West Ham skipper Mark Noble is retiring at the end of this season after 18 years at West Ham United, and it's fair to say he didn't leave a stone unturned during his final home game for the side.
The game against Man City was always going to be an emotional one for Noble, but he made sure he didn't make it all about himself, speaking of his love for the fans and the club as a whole in a post-match speech - but it was his class prior to the clash that has garnered some interest.
Ahead of the game, the captain wrote a sincere message to journalists and photographers covering the match.
“Much of my journey you have covered as a reporter or a photographer – and I know that some in the press room today have been there since the very start – I hope you have always found me to be fair, honest and approachable", it read. “I have always had great respect for the job that you do telling the stories and capturing the images of the game that we all love, and I thank you for your coverage throughout my career.
“Enjoy the match today and have a great summer," Noble added.
A nice message for those in the journalism world to receive, and one many would not have been expecting.
A lovely touch from the veteran.
The Londoners retirement has also seen a 2016 message he sent to Irish fans resurface, after rumours of a possible switch of allegiance.
Noble qualified to play for Ireland through his Cork-born grandparents, but chose not to, for one simple, yet admirable reason.
"No disrespect to Ireland,” he said. “They’re a fantastically proud nation. I’ve got a lot of family from here, and you can imagine the pressure I got from my family. But I didn’t dream of playing for them. The thought of being chosen over an Irish player who had dreamed of playing for Ireland …. That didn’t sit right with me.”
No arguing with that one.