Hoey toasts joy of six and wants Rockmount rookies to savour moment

When he delivers his final words in the huddle before Saturday’s FAI Intermediate Cup decider, Ken Hoey will remind his Rockmount teammates of their privileged position.

This will be the 40-year-old’s sixth time to grace the final but many of his contemporaries at elite amateur level over his distinguished career never got to sample one.

While Hoey and goalkeeper Brendan O’Connell bring a reservoir of experience to the party, manager Eddie Kenny has infused the squad with a sprinkling of youth in his first season in charge.

The recipe has yielded success, last week’s Munster Senior League title the first trophy of a potential treble, but appreciating the opportunity presented in this occasion at Turner’s Cross is uppermost in Hoey’s mind.

“Our young lads are playing in a final early in their careers that some brilliant players never did,” said the veteran defender. “This could be the biggest stage they’ll ever play on and I’ll be reminding everyone of that on the day.

“These things have to be said in the dressing-room and on the pitch. There’ll be pressure on the youngsters to step up.”

Hoey knows what it’s like to shoulder that expectation from an early age, both at club level and on the international stage. The standout one of his 64 caps came in 2015 when leading Ireland to the Uefa Regions Cup at Tallaght Stadium.

Rockmount has been his sole focus since retiring from the Ireland set-up five years ago.

Considering the amateur leagues mostly run on a different schedule to the League of Ireland’s summer format, he feels scope for glory is more attainable in this national competition than the FAI Cup. Ironically, this year’s tilt at competing with the big boys was ended by defeat to Bluebell in the first qualifying round.

“That was a stupid fixture that both clubs could’ve done without,” he reasons about the game that he was one of several regulars excused from.

“I wouldn’t take any notice of it when it comes to this Intermediate final. None of the amateur teams stand a chance of going far into the FAI Cup because the first round takes place in July when we’re off-season. I don’t think it’s fair and the FAI should be looking at tweaking the dates.”

Tunnel vision on the task at hand is Hoey’s priority, intent on enhancing the feel-good vibe around football in the county, set by Cork City hitting top spot in the First Division and Douglas Hall lifting the FAI Youth Cup last Sunday. A large turnout at the Cross on Saturday would aid their mission.

“The buzz around Cork football is back,” affirmed Hoey. “City are doing well again and hopefully the people of Cork get behind us by coming along to the final.

“I’m actually glad the final is not being staged at the Aviva this year. I never played in the finals there but could see from attending a couple that the small crowd gets lost in the big venue. A few of the Avondale lads felt that too. The distance is too big for an atmosphere to be created.”

Media commitments with ITV for the FA Cup final will prevent Rockmount’s favourite son Roy Keane from being part of the support. However, he’s had an influence on the team, some more directly than others.

Manager Eddie Kenny explains: “Roy is a busy man but last year when I was managing the youths, as well as assisting first-team manager Billy Cronin, he came in to watch a couple of training sessions.

“The way he spoke to them afterwards was phenomenal. You could see lads beaming.

“Five of that squad – Jake Courtney, Calum Clarke, Ryan O’Connor, Ryan O’Connor and Sean Murphy and Ben Maher – have progressed to the seniors and taken his advice of keeping good habits.”

Creating a winning one by clinching the biggest Cup of all would vindicate Keane’s words.

*FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup Final (Saturday, 2pm): Rockmount v Bluebell United, Turners Cross. Tickets will be available on the gate for cash or card, priced at €10 for adults, €5 concessions with under 16s admitted free of charge.