Steven Gerrard urges Aston Villa to embrace Liverpool challenge

Steven Gerrard has urged Aston Villa to embrace the challenge of facing Liverpool.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard welcomes his former club on Tuesday. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 16:50
Nick Mashiter

They host Jurgen Klopp’s side on Tuesday aiming to put another dent in the Reds’ title hopes.

The visitors are three points behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Villa are coming off the back of Saturday’s 3-1 win at Burnley which left them 11th and Gerrard wants his men to stand up against his former club.

“Liverpool are a world-class team. Arguably, the best team in the world right now. We’re well aware of the challenge,” said Gerrard.

“I’ve spoken many times about how I respect the coach and the coaching staff there. You either fear that or you put your shoulders back and try to take it on and find situations where you can have your moments in the game.

“Every team on the planet, historically or now, there’s always areas or situations that happen in a game where you can hurt them.

“We’re well aware of the size of the challenge, but it’s exciting and I’m looking forward to it. Big games of football are what it’s all about.

“I know where the team is at and I know that we’re capable of winning football matches. I know we’re capable of going on runs to recover situations – we did it when we initially came in.

“We didn’t get too carried away when we were winning games on the spin, and at the same time, when you go on a tough run and suffer a few bumps it’s important to stick together and have belief in your players.

“It was tough – no one wants to lose four matches, but I had confidence that with the fixtures we had coming up we could put it right and recover our situation.

“My job is to win games for Aston Villa, that will always be the case when I’m representing the club. I want to win, fiercely, and that is no different tomorrow.

“In terms of Liverpool, the season is over 38 games and they play Aston Villa twice.”

<p>Jurgen Klopp (left) has dismissed the claims of Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)</p>

Klopp dismisses Guardiola claim that everyone wants Reds to win title

