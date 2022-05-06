Teenage stars Burns & Robinson to the fore as Pats heap misery on Drogheda

St Patrick’s Athletic’s teenager tyros ensured a memorable night for Tim Clancy’s side as they hit four against a hopeless Drogheda United at Head In The Game Park.
Teenage stars Burns & Robinson to the fore as Pats heap misery on Drogheda

Eoin Doyle was among the scorers for St Pat's. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 21:54
Barry Landy

Drogheda United 0 St. Patrick's Athletic 4

St Patrick’s Athletic’s teenager tyros ensured a memorable night for Tim Clancy’s side as they hit four against a hopeless Drogheda United at Head In The Game Park.

Darragh Burns, 19, opened the scoring after just four minutes to set Pat’s - who handed 16-year-old Sam Curtis a first start for the club at right back, on their way. Veteran Eoin Doyle and Billy King added further strikes either side of half-time.

19-year-old substitute Kyle Robinson scored the visitors’ fourth goal – with his first touch for the club he joined from Wexford last year. A four-goal victory was the perfect response to their defeat by the same scoreline to league leaders Derry a week earlier.

The return of Clancy to Boyneside, where he enjoyed a promotion to the Premier Division before keeping United in the top-flight last year, added extra intrigue to the encounter. He brought three players to Richmond Park in the offseason so there were familiar faces aplenty.

Burns’ goal arrived inside four minutes. He headed in King’s dinked delivery from the left. Doyle raced onto Ben McCormack’s through ball and doubled the lead.

Drogheda have now shipped four goals in consecutive games. Three straight defeats means their run of six unbeaten is now a distant memory and some semblance of form desperately needs to be recaptured.

King found the net after superb work from Chris Forrester in midfield. Robinson was on the pitch only seconds when he converted Burns’ cross at the back post.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Long; Poynton (Weir, 46), Quinn, Roughan, Massey; Deegan, Heeney (Clarke, 46), Brennan (Nugent, 76); Grimes (Arong, 85), Rooney; Lyons (Williams, 26).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Curtis, Redmond, Grivosti (Bermingham, 70), Breslin; Forrester (McClelland, 76), O’Reilly; Burns, McCormack (Robinson, 85), King (M Doyle, 70); E Doyle (Owolabi, 76).

Referee: John McLoughlin

More in this section

Last gasp Aaron Bolger piledriver downs 10-man Athlone Town Last gasp Aaron Bolger piledriver downs 10-man Athlone Town
Derry City v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Will Patching delivers from the spot to secure stalemate and keep Derry top
Daniel Mandroiu celebrates scoring their second goal 6/5/2022 Mandroiu at the double as Shamrock Rovers close on Derry
<p>Shamrock Rovers' manager Stephen Bradley.</p>

Stephen Bradley: 'I will look to challenge myself at some point at a different level'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up