Will this prove the most important goal of Richarlison's Everton career?

Premier League

Everton 1

Chelsea 0

BRAZILIAN striker Richarlison claimed one of the most important goals of his Everton career as his struggling team beat the odds, and Chelsea, and kept alive their hopes of Premier League survival.

Burnley’s astonishing late-season recovery had left Frank Lampard’s side in real danger of suffering what would be a catastrophic relegation.

But, with Leeds now in their sights, this unexpected victory against a Chelsea side looking to clinch Champions League football, moved Everton to within two points of safety, with the luxury of a game in hand.

The game certainly made up in atmosphere and passion what it lacked in composure and skill.

And when Richarlison scored within a minute of the second half kicking off, Goodison Park threatened to erupt.

Cesar Azpilicueta was responsible for his team’s downfall, caught in possession by Richarlison who charged down his attempted pass.

Demarai Gray touched the ball back to the Brazilian who beat Edouard Mendy with an excellent, and potentially vital, finish.

Just four minutes later, Vitalii Mykolenko missed a glorious chance for a second, hurrying his shot wide after being sent up by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

And those two chances represented more goalmouth activity than either side had been able to muster in a first half in which the enormity of Everton’s crisis sucked the oxygen out of the game.

Referee Kevin Friend did not help, failing to maintain order as the game became overly-physical and a 36th minute flashpoint ended with players engaged in a shoving match and bookings for Azpilicueta, Mason Mount and Seamus Coleman.

But Everton must have thought it was to be their day when Jordan Pickford made a superb series of saves around the hour mark.

First, Mount was desperately unlucky with a shot which hit both posts and fell for Azpilicueta whose follow-up drew a brilliant block from the Everton keeper.

And, from the resulting corner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s flick-on reached Antonio Rudiger at the far post, only for Pickford to make a stunning block once more.

There was a Richarlison-inspired counter-attack, which almost presented Gray with a simple finish, but the game quickly settled into Chelsea trying to break down the 11 Everton players massed behind the ball.

Loftus-Cheek managed to penetrate the ranks of the Everton defence on 79 minutes, opening up a shooting opportunity which the impressive Pickford kept out with a flying stop.

As Chelsea dominated possession, there was a late chance for Everton to wrap up the points on the break, with Doucoure setting up Gray who could only curl his shot over.

And, after a Hakim Ziyech cross was pushed onto the Everton bar by Pickford, Everton broke down field and Anthony Gordon’s effort had to be well saved by Mendy.

EVERTON (4-3-3): Pickford 9; Coleman 7, Mina 7, Holgate 6, Mykolenko 6; Delph 7 (Allan 70, 6), Doucoure 7, Iwobi 6; Gordon 7, Richarlison 8 (Rondon 80), Gray 7 (Alli 90).

Substitutes (not used): Kenny, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Davies, Branthwaite.

CHELSEA (3-4-1-2): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 5 (Pulisic 68, 5), Thiago 7, Rudiger 7; James 7, Loftus-Cheek 8, Jorginho 6 (Kovacic 45, 6), Alonso 6; Mount 7; Havertz 5, Werner 5 (Ziyech 68, 6).

Substitutes (not used): Arrizabalaga, Lukaku, Chalobah, Saul, Kenedy, Sarr.

Referee: K Friend 5.