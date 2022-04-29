League of Ireland preview: Top four collide in Premier; Cork City prepare for weekend double

League of Ireland

With eight points separating the top four a third of the way through the Premier Division season, meetings between the quartet on Friday promise to be pivotal.

Leaders Derry City travel to take on third-placed St Patrick’s Athletic while champions Shamrock Rovers will have their resurgence tested at Sligo Rovers.

The Hoops are on a roll having won five in a row to move within a point of Derry. Sligo were the last team to take points off them on the St Patrick’s weekend 2-2 draw at Tallaght but endured a three-match blip before winning their last two against Finn Harps and Drogheda United. Liam Buckley’s Sligo side hold a one-point buffer over Dundalk in the last European qualification berth heading into the live televised game.

“There will be a big crowd at the Showgrounds and I know from previous experience how much this game means to both clubs,” said Buckley, a former Rovers player and manager.

“We had a tight encounter in Tallaght and I’ve no doubt it will be the same again.” Stephen Bradley’s Hoops developed an unwanted habit of struggling at Sligo during the season they missed out on titles but last year’s pair of victories in the north-west were symbolic of their supremacy.

“We just need to go there and bring everything that we’ve been bringing all year and the result will look after itself,” said the Rovers manager, who will have Graham Burke back from injury.

“We learnt from before our last game that Sligo are dangerous in the attacking part of the pitch. They showed that in Tallaght by scored two goals from their three chances, so we need to respect that and be ready.”

Derry manager Ruaidhrí Higgins celebrated his first-year anniversary in the job by overseeing a 7-1 hammering of UCD last Friday. This assignment against title rivals St Pat’s, especially at the cauldron of Richmond Park, will be an altogether different level.

“We’re not going there to sit in and look for a draw and neither will they,” Higgins said of what he expects.

He’s still without long-term injury victim Michael Duffy but another of Derry big-name close-season attacking recruits, Matty Smith, discovering his form just in time for returning to his the club he departed.

“Matty brings real endeavour with his pressing and is a handful for opponents,” added Higgins. “We know goals from him will come.”

First Division trailblazers Cork City have a double home fixture over the long weekend.

First up to visit Turner’s Cross on Friday night is third-placed Longford Town before Treaty United arrive on Monday for the latest Munster derby.

Cork’s closest challengers Galway will also face the challenge of Treaty in their tussle at Market’s Field on Friday.

“Tommy Barrett has assembled a very experienced side and we saw how well they did last year,” Galway chief John Caulfield said of Treaty, currently fifth in the standings with a game in hand.

“Tommy brought in Joe Gorman and Enda Curran this year and he has the other former United lads that are there.

“It is a local derby so we know how difficult it will be. But our form has been good and hopefully we have a big following in Limerick.”

Cobh will look to take their solid showing in last week’s narrow 3-2 defeat against Cork into their trip to Bray Wanderers. Athlone Town welcome Wexford to the Midlands while managerless Waterford have the night off before entertaining Athlone in Monday’s series of games.

Friday’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated):

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Bohemians v UCD, Dalymount Park; Dundalk v Drogheda United, Oriel Park; Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, The Showgrounds; St. Patrick's Athletic v Derry City, Richmond Park; Finn Harps v Shelbourne, Finn Park (8pm).

SSE Airtricity First Division: Athlone Town v Wexford, Athlone Town Stadium; Bray Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers, Carlisle Grounds; Cork City v Longford Town, Turner's Cross; Treaty United v Galway United, Markets Field.