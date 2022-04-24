Liverpool Terrace Talk: Quintuple still on: four trophies for us, relegation for them

Still in everything, but it’s getting scarier.

There aren’t many years you beat United 9-0 on aggregate. We had the obligatory 20-minute fumble, obviously, but for the rest of the night it was as plain as sailing can get.

There was much written about how bad they were, the rushed managerial announcement signalling their panic. I’ve no problem with a Manchester pile-on, but in this instance I’d have preferred more about how good we were.

Salah back on track (don’t forget that assist for Andy, either), but Thiago was just sensational. Klopp’s being a bit disingenuous about anyone that had criticised him before. He certainly hasn’t been this good all the time. We’d have noticed.

The Ronaldo applause went well. He seemed to appreciate it, which is all that matters. What their fans sang afterwards is their problem.

Yes, it’s bad, but I feel uncomfortable, with our past, telling them to put their house in order. Various Hillsborough criminals and trolls, never convicted, won’t ever receive forgiveness from me. Turning the other cheek becomes impossible when it’s been constantly slapped.

So, for those subjected to incredible vileness about Munich and Harold Shipman, it’s their choice and no-one else’s how friendly they ought to be.

2022 is fast becoming 2019. Any interest in City’s result lasts while their score stays 0-0. Which, with Roy in the opposite dugout, isn’t going to be long. At all.

That meant we had to try and keep up the façade of a title race in the derby. For many reds, there is a Quintuple on the go; four trophies for us, relegation for them.

It would be handy for shutting down arguments, not that there are many, anyway. Rivalry is based on one fundamental tenet: “we’re better than you”.

If any Evertonian claims so, it’s obvious nonsense by any rational yardstick, hence they unleash the irrational ones. You’re a murderer, you’re not from Liverpool, you play the victim, you’re a bullying bighead etc.

It’s not that difficult to ignore but irritating, frankly. And of course, they could even win the actual game(s). No, but seriously…

While not believing for a second Burnley have the stones to pull it off, a year without da neighbz might not be unendurable. Understatement alert!

And, after their performance in that first half, I wouldn’t be dismayed with a permanent vacation. Diego Simeone was taking notes at one point.

Gordon’s playacting has reached a whole new level, and the fact we have players who’ve gone down cheaply hasn’t escaped my attention. They’ll be calling it the English Disease soon. Not in my country, obviously…

The referee was way out of his depth. I’d be amazed if the ball was in play half the game. Pickford was on a continual wind-up, beautifully satirised by Alisson when the game was won.

Jota and Mane were in the wrong positions, Sadio’s recent displays notwithstanding. They both lost their heads, and Everton might even have had a man advantage if Atwell hadn’t let so much go already.

Robertson was an unlikely hero, and what more can you say about Divock? We’ve sensed he had one more big moment left in him, and I still don’t think that was it. It’ll do, though.

Ultimately, you couldn’t blame Lampard for trying everything he could think of. Gordon’s a decent player, his manager should tell him to focus on that, but it isn’t our problem.

Alexander-Arnold was dreadful, hopefully that’s out of his system now. Derby incompetence always was blamed on tension and atmosphere, and Anfield was silent at times. Hard to roar with a mouthful of fingernails.

There’ll be more of it to come, on Wednesday especially. It’s the price to pay for such a sensational season. Complain when it’s nervy, complain when there’s absolutely nothing riding on it. Football fans; hard to please or what?

That was a real battle. Two days off, then we go again.

Love it.