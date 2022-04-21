Police investigate after Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

Harry Maguire’s house was swept by police on Thursday after the Manchester United captain received a bomb threat, the PA news agency understands
Police investigate after Harry Maguire receives bomb threat
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 16:31
Simon Peach

Harry Maguire’s house was swept by police on Thursday after the Manchester United captain received a bomb threat, the PA news agency understands.

The 29-year-old has been subject to widespread scrutiny and criticism during what has been a poor season for all connected to the Old Trafford giants.

United skipper Maguire has now had to report a bomb threat to police, leading to Cheshire Constabulary conducting a sweep of the home he shares with his fiance and two young children.

A spokesman for the England international told the PA news agency: “In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

“He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

“He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

United will travel to Arsenal for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

More in this section

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League - Elland Road Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Anfield crowd for ‘respect and compassion’
AZ Alkmaar v AFC Ajax - KNVB Beker ‘Complex but cool’: what Erik ten Hag will bring to Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag file photo Erik ten Hag appointed as new permanent Manchester United manager
Man UtdMaguirePlace: UK
Real Madrid, along with Barcelona and Juventus, face the renewed threat of a Champions League ban over their role in the Super League plot (John Walton/PA)

Super League trio dealt blow in legal battle with UEFA

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up