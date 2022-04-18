Clinical Bohs hit Shels for four 

Airtricity Premier Division

Shelbourne 1

Bohemian 4

Bohs ensured Damien Duff’s search for a first home win of the season continued as they ran out 4-1 winners in a hostile Dublin derby at a sold out Tolka Park.

After a frantic start the visitors missed a glorious chance of an opener when Junior volleyed wide from a Kris Twardeks cross but their wait for a goal was shortlived.

Pacey winger Liam Burt cut inside from the left wing, and despite a couple of defenders trying to haul him down, showed incredible balance to stay on his feet and got his reward when his effort deflected off Shane Griffin and past the helpless Brendan Clarke.

The hosts drew level on 20 minutes when Sean Boyd hammered home a header from Jack Moylan’s whipped corner kick.

Despite the home side dominating the remainder of the half, Shels fell behind to a controversial penalty when skipper Luke Byrne tangled with Junior in the area. Referee John McLoughlin pointed to the spot and Dawson Devoy netted his third penalty in three games. Bohs flew from the traps on the restart and extended their lead thanks to a cool finish from Kris Twardek after good work by Ali Coote. Three became four when man-of-the-match Burt picked up a loose ball in the middle of the park and went on another mazy dribble straight at the heart of the Shels rearguard. Clarke did well to save at his feet, but saw the rebound fall kindly to Junior to tap home into an empty net.

SHELBOURNE: Clarke, Kane, Griffin, Ledwidge (JJ Lunney, 61’), Byrne, Thomas, Moylan (Carr, 71’), Coyle (McEneff, 61’), Boyd, Farrell, McManus ( Wilson, 18’)

Subs not used: Webb, O’Driscoll, Molloy, Hawkins, Hakiki

BOHEMIANS: Talbot, Wilson, Kelly, Coote (Omochere, 68’) Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, 86) Devoy (Doherty, 81’), Burt (Flores, 68’) Murphy, Levingston, Horton, Twardek

Subs not used: Feely, Packham, Mullins, Ryan, Byrne

Referee: John McLoughlin