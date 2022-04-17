Does Marcus Rashford have a future at Old Trafford?

THE list of problems to be addressed by incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag grows every week, even, or especially, after an unconvincing victory such as this.

But high on the list for the Dutchman if, as expected, he is confirmed as the club’s new permanent manager in the coming days, is the fate of England forward Marcus Rashford.

His dip in form last season was attributed to his admirable willingness to play with debilitating injuries that clearly limited his effectiveness and which, following early season surgery, delayed his start to the current campaign.

Now, nearly seven months later, it is clear that the 24-year-old may have suffered more than any United player from the fall-out of a season that will long be remembered, for all the wrong reasons.

United face a visit to Anfield on Tuesday night with memories fresh of the humiliating 5-0 loss to the old rivals at Old Trafford in October, a game in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side conceded four first half goals.

Arguably, since then, Liverpool have improved and United declined considerably which had interim manager Ralf Rangnick publicly expressing concern about what might happen at Anfield.

Among many aspects of that game, however, it will be interesting to see whether Rashford adds to his 11 league starts this season or if, as is becoming increasingly apparent with every passing week, he has now been supplanted by Swedish teenager Anthony Elanga in United’s first-choice XI.

Rangnick was asked the question directly after this victory - another one that felt more like a defeat given that United had allowed the division’s worst team to storm back from a two-goal deficit to tie the game at 2-2 - and his response was hardly one that amounted to a vote of confidence in Rashford.

“I don't know, I had to decide between him and Anthony Elanga today,” said Rangnick.

“I think Anthony, not only did he do well when he prepared the first goal, he also played for the first time in his career as a right back and did well the last 20 minutes, the way he defended.

“He won most of the balls on his side in those 20 minutes and then Marcus came on those last 25 minutes into the game. That's how it is and, quite like all the other players, he just has to show up.” Rangnick has muttered for weeks about Rashford’s need to “show up,” or words to that effect, but so far the forward has not followed that advice, at least, not to the manager’s liking.

In the league, his 11 starts and 11 substitute appearances have seen Rashford play just 1,054 minutes for the Reds; ensuring this will be his lowest total usage since his debut season, in 2015-16.

Rashford has played just two full 90 minutes and Elanga, with eight starts and seven substitute appearances, may yet overtake his team mate in total minutes played, currently standing on 757 minutes of league football. Considering that, on New Year’s Day, Elanga had just 14 minutes of league football under his belt, it is safe to see 2022 as the year when Rashford’s career was derailed.

Whether ten Hag is the man to place it back on track or whether, as seems increasingly plausible, Rashford needs to leave Old Trafford to resuscitate his career, remains to be seen.

And, it is fair to say, ten Hag has such a growing list of problems to address that he could be said to be in crisis mode even before he has formally accepted the post.

What to do, for example, with Cristiano Ronaldo with reports from Holland claiming ten Hag is exploring life without the 37-year-old who scored a hat-trick against Norwich, his second in consecutive home league games?

It took Ronaldo onto 15 goals and three assists for the Premier League season, meaning the veteran has directly accounted for 15 of United’s points this season.

United will obviously sign a big-name striker this season but can ten Hag afford to dispense with that kind of potential productivity as soon as he arrives, assuming, of course, that Ronaldo wants to fulfil the second year of his contract?

But, perhaps, the most damning indictment, and biggest problem, the new manager will have to face was what Rangnick euphemistically described as not “being physical enough,” a characteristic glaringly obvious when Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki scored for Norwich either side of half-time.

Another way of describing United might be “soft.” “For me it's a question of being physical enough in those moments and it was not the first time today, it happened in games earlier on,” said Rangnick.

“It's quite obvious, the reason why the club contacted me in November was the fact they just conceded too many goals too easily. We reduced the number of goals conceded but the way we defend is still not the standard that we need in order to be a top four club. It is not a question of tactical discipline, it’s a question of how physical do we defend in moments like this.”

MAN UTD (4-3-3): De Gea 7; Dalot 5, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Telles 5 (Mata 73, 5); Fernandes 6, Pogba 5 (Rashford 73, 5), Lingard 5 (Matic 63, 6); Elanga 6, Ronaldo 9, Sancho 5.

Subs (not used): Henderson, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Hannibal, Garnacho

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul 5; Byram 6, Hanley 5, Gibson 4, Giannoulis 6; Normann 6, McLean 6 (Gilmour 73, 5); Dowell 7, Lees-Melou 6 (Rowe 81), Rashica 7; Pukki 8. 4

Subs (not used): Gunn, Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen

Referee: A Madley 7