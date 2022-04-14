What do Ireland's women need to do to qualify for the World Cup?

Ireland may have to win all three remaining Women’s World Cup qualifiers to earn a bye into the playoff second round in October
12 April 2022; Denise O'Sullivan, right, and Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match between Sweden and Republic of Ireland at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 14:24
John Fallon

Ireland may have to win all three remaining Women’s World Cup qualifiers to earn a bye into the playoff second round in October.

Vera Pauw’s side are firmly in the driving seat to seal a first-ever runners-up finish in their qualifying group, enough to clinch their first playoff since 2008.

The playoff process for reaching next year’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand is extremely difficult, however, with potentially three rounds to hurdle.

Within the initial European zone, the three best countries of the nine second-placed names skip the semi-final stage reserved for the other six.

As it stands, Belgium, Switzerland and Netherlands occupy the top three berths, with a minimum of 14 points.

Ireland don’t inhabit second yet but will overtake Finland by a point on June 27 once they register another victory over the Georgian minnows they thumped 11-0 at Tallaght last summer. That would raise their tally to 11 points, with September’s double-header at home to Finland and away to Slovakia remaining.

Anna Signeul admits Finland side need slip-ups from Ireland, including defeat to her side, to stand any hope of mounting a late charge. She had circled last Friday’s trip to Slovakia – which ended 1-1 – as a must-win.

Women’s teams replicating the men by gracing their national stadia is becoming the norm around Europe, with Denmark the latest side having their wishes granted by moving to the Parken Arena.

Their first-ever match at the Copenhagen venue will be a Euros warm-up against Brazil in June, a similar decision made to the Swedish FA who chose the 50,000-seater Friends Arena for their visit of the South Americans that week.

It would be a fitting gesture for the FAI to conclude their Centenary celebrations by opening the Aviva doors in September for their women’s team increasingly capturing the public’s imagination. Claiming four points off the two top seeds away from home warrants that elevation.

