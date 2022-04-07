New technology allows young Irish fans attend a match remotely

The FAI have announced a new partnership which will allow young Irish soccer fans who are suffering with illness, injury or incapacitation to remotely attend a match.

The partnership, in association with DHL, uses the new FAI BEAM rocket which is equipped with software that allows real interaction with the robot becoming the mouth, eyes, and ears of the young fan.

The new partnership was launched during the recent international football window when young Ireland fan Simon Smyth from Swords, Dublin got up close and personal with Stephen Kenny’s squad.

In a trial run of the new robotic equipment, Simon was able to meet and chat with members of the Republic of Ireland squad from his own home, using and controlling the telepresence robotic equipment.

Through an app, the young fan can join the players in the stadium or training ground making it possible for a fan who cannot attend the match due to illness or injury to join the players line-up in the tunnel, be pitch-side, and interact with the players.

FAI Community Development Manager, Derek O’Neill said: “This is a great innovation and we are delighted to partner with DHL to make it accessible to young Ireland fans who not be able to access a stadium or a match. Children with a serious illness or injury can feel socially isolated and excluded and this isolation and exclusion can lead to even poorer mental and physical health.

“The BEAM robot programme can provide access for children who are hospitalised, incapacitated or undergoing treatment from home to enjoy the experience of visiting their favourite football club and perhaps meeting their favourite players through a robot that is remotely controlled by the child themselves.

“The FAI intends to make the robot available to League of Ireland clubs to assist their community outreach. Many LOI clubs already deliver great programmes and activities to include young and older people locally and the BEAM robot can further increase the club’s community engagement capacity by providing an opportunity to reach local children who through illness may have become isolated or disconnected from the live sport experience.”

Speaking of the launch of the BEAM robot, Brian Murray, Commercial Director at DHL Express Ireland said: “At DHL, our company’s Purpose is Connecting People and Improving Lives and we are delighted to collaborate on such an incredible initiative with the FAI, to connect sick children with their heroes.

"The past number of years have been extremely difficult, particularly for children who are hospitalised and isolated. Working with the FAI and our Charity partner Children’s Health Foundation, we are very excited to provide numerous children in Ireland with unique experiences through sport that they will never forget”.