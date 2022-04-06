Ireland Women's U19s get qualifying campaign off to winning start

Two goals from Emma Doherty got the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory over Czech Republic in Opava
Republic of Ireland defender Jessie Stapleton. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 20:22
TJ Galvin

Republic of Ireland WU19 2-0 Czech Republic WU19

Two goals from Emma Doherty got the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory over Czech Republic in Round 2 of the UEFA WU19 European Championship Qualifiers in Opava.

Ireland dominated the opening exchanges but couldn’t break down a stubborn Czech defence. Ireland ‘keeper Rugile Auskalnyte had to be sharp to keep out an effort from Sabina Strizová on 27 minutes.

The game was scoreless at the break, but Dave Connell's team shifted up a gear in the second period and got the opening goal on 48 minutes. Doherty raced onto a through ball from Kerryanne Brown and kept her composure to finish.

The Czech Republic had the chance to equalise almost immediately but Auskalnyte did well once again to keep her team’s clean sheet in tact.

There was still time for another goal as Doherty got her second with a looping header in added time when she met Jessie Stapleton's free-kick.

Next up for Ireland is a clash against France on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland: Rugile Auskalnyte, Kate Slevin, Shauna Brennan, Della Doherty, Therese Kinnevey, Jessie Stapleton, Becky Watkins (Maria Reynolds), Aoibheann Clancy (Muireann Devanney), Emma Doherty, Erin McLaughlin, Kerryanne Brown.

Czech Republic: Tereza Fuchzonvá, Nikola Prazienková, Radka Lindaková (Tereza Cerná), Klára Duchaková, Radka Hlouchová (Andrea Svibkova) , Sabina Strizová, Lucie Jelinková, Denisa Jonásová (Amálie Koptova),, Sarka Pouvová, Jaroslava Pavlicková.

Referee: Catarina Campos (Portugal).

<p>Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE</p>

