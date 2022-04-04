Support for Louis Van Gaal after cancer diagnosis – Monday’s sporting social

Louis Van Gaal was shown a lot of support on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 17:58
James Whelan

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 4.

Football

Support poured in for Louis Van Gaal after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Leicester remembered the man taken from them too soon.

West Ham and Tottenham celebrated Sunday’s star performers.

Wolves keeper Jose Sa has the moves.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang toasted Barcelona going second in LaLiga.

Another show of strength from Aleksandr Mitrovic and Fulham.

Paul Chuckle enjoyed his Sunday.

Monday motivation from Nani.

England reflected on the Women’s World Cup final.

And drew praise from KP.

Mitchell Starc was proud.

Ross Taylor bade farewell to international cricket.

Home sweet home for Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 was gearing up for the third race of the season.

Conor McGregor eyed a career change.

And made a promise.

Iga Swiatek reached the summit.

Neil Robertson won another title.

It was reported at the weekend that Mohamed Salah was close to agreeing a new deal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp ‘happy’ with Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool

