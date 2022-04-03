Matt Doherty's renaissance gathers pace as Tottenham overtake Arsenal

The Republic of Ireland wing-back contributed a goal and an assist in a crushing dismissal of Newcastle.
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Matt Doherty of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 18:24
Jon West

Premier League: Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 

The story of Matt Doherty's rapid renaissance at Tottenham added a new chapter as the Republic of Ireland wing-back contributed a goal and an assist in a crushing dismissal of Newcastle.

Ben Davies, Heung-min Son, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn were also on target after Fabian Schar had fired Newcastle ahead.

The win lifted Spurs above Arsenal into fourth place, although the Gunners can reclaim that on Monday night by not losing at Crystal Palace.

It was a game to savour for Doherty, who earlier in the week reminisced about the time previous Spurs boss Jose Mourinho left him on the team bus for one fixture during the pandemic.

The former Wolverhampton man wasn't a fan favourite during that period either but they are certainly warming to him now.

Spurs had been on top in the opening 35 minutes without creating anything and Newcastle went ahead in the 38th minute.

After Joe Willock was fouled on the edge of the area, Fabian Schar stepped up to send a low free-kick through the hands of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who should have done better.

Newcastle's lead was short-lived as Ben Davies levelled just four minutes later, glancing home Son's cross.

Spurs went ahead three minutes after the restart as Doherty scored his second goal of the campaign.

He arrived late at the far post to meet Harry Kane's brilliant ball across the face of goal and nodded home.

Spurs extended their lead six minutes later with a picture book goal.

Kane set Dejan Kulusevski away down the right and the Swede crossed for Son to fire home from eight yards.

Spurs made it 4-1 in the 63rd minute as Emerson poked home at the near post from Doherty's cross.

Tottenham made it 5-1 in the final 10 minutes as Steven Bergwijn scored moments after coming on to the pitch, firing home after Lucas Moura played him in.

TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Lloris 6; Romero 8, Dier 7, Davies 7; Royal 7 (Bergwijn 81, 6), Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 7 (Winks 75, 5), Doherty 8; Kulusevski 7 (Moura 76, 6), Son 7; Kane 7.

Unused subs: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Bowden, White, Scarlett.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Dubravka 6; Manquillo 6 (Guimaraes 59, 5), Schar 7, Burn 7, Targett 6; Willock 7, Shelvey 6, Joelinton 6 (Murphy 59, 5); Fraser 5, Wood 6 (Lascelles 70, 5), Saint-Maximin 7.

Unused subs: Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Gayle, Longstaff.

Referee: Martin Atkinson 6

