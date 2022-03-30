'Honestly. That’s way over the top' - Roy Keane slates Ireland celebrations after Lithuania win

Roy Keane feels the post-match celebrations by Ireland’s players and staff after Tuesday’s late win against lowly Lithuania were “way over the top”.

Former Ireland skipper Keane – who assisted Martin O’Neill in the job between 2013-2018 – gave his take on Troy Parrott’s 97th-minute winner while on punditry duties with ITV.

Keane has never seemed particularly enamoured with the reign of manager Stephen Kenny, whom he said in November was doing just “okay”, while he branded his sidekick Keith Andrews a “bullshitter” within two months of their promotion to the senior bench in April 2020.

Parrott dashed to the Aviva Stadium sideline, replete with knee-slide, after scoring the only goal while Kenny embraced his backroom team in the technical area, rejoicing at the fifth win of his 22-game reign.

"It was an important win - better late than never - but they made hard work of it," said the Corkman about Ireland.

"I think the celebrations at the end are way over the top. Honestly. That’s way over the top. For managers, staff and players, to react that way to a friendly win. Come on! Get over it.

“But an important goal, even for Parrott.

“He’s a young player and his career has probably stalled a little bit. But Ireland kept going, showing a bit of spirit and fight. You take that win. The feelgood factor. Keep that going. A bit of momentum.”