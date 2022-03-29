Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has written to Ringmahon Rangers to thank them for producing goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.
Kelleher, who came through the Ringmahon academy before signing for Liverpool in 2015, scored the winning penalty for the Reds in last month's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.
Klopp gave the Cork club Kelleher’s jersey from the decider along with a handwritten note.
It read: “To everyone at Ringmahon Rangers. Thank you for sending us Caoimhín. He’s done you proud!
Cheers Jürgen Klopp.”
The club posted an image of jersey and note on their Facebook page and said: “What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse. Caoimhin Kellehers Cup final Liverpool FC winning Jersey. And to top it off a hand written letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to the John Gibbons from The Anfield Wrap for sorting us out.”