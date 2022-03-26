Stephen Kenny has named his side for the clash with Belgium

Jason Knight has been handed his chance to shine by Stephen Kenny in today’s friendly against Belgium at Aviva Stadium (5pm).
The Derby County midfielder will accompany Chiedozie Ogbene in the supporting roles behind central striker Callum Robinson.
Kenny has retained his central defensive trio of Seamus Coleman, Shane Egan and John Egan despite the return from injury of Dara O’Shea.
James McClean gets the nod over Ryan Manning at left wing back.
C Kelleher; S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan; M Doherty, J Cullen, J Hendrick, J McClean; C Ogbene, J Knight; C Robinson.
S Mignolet; D Boyata, J Denayer, A Theate; A Saelemaekers; Y Tielemans, L Dendoncker; T Hazard; C De Ketelaere, H Vanaken; M Batshuayi.
Nicolas Walsh (Scotland)