Derby County midfielder Jason Knight gets a chance to shine in today's friendly which kicks off at Aviva Stadium at 5pm
Stephen Kenny has named his side for the clash with Belgium

Republic of Ireland Squad Training, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 25/3/2022 Jason Knight Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 16:25
John Fallon

Jason Knight has been handed his chance to shine by Stephen Kenny in today’s friendly against Belgium at Aviva Stadium (5pm).

The Derby County midfielder will accompany Chiedozie Ogbene in the supporting roles behind central striker Callum Robinson.

Kenny has retained his central defensive trio of Seamus Coleman, Shane Egan and John Egan despite the return from injury of Dara O’Shea.

James McClean gets the nod over Ryan Manning at left wing back.

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan; M Doherty, J Cullen, J Hendrick, J McClean; C Ogbene, J Knight; C Robinson.

BELGIUM (3-4-2-1): S Mignolet; D Boyata, J Denayer, A Theate; A Saelemaekers; Y Tielemans, L Dendoncker; T Hazard; C De Ketelaere, H Vanaken; M Batshuayi.

Referee: Nicolas Walsh (Scotland)

Larry Ryan

