Woodwork saves Wexford at the death as Bray frustrated 

Kurtis Byrne's late effort could have decided things but Wanderers make do with first home point of campaign
One out of three ain't bad: Pat Devlin and Bray are still waiting for their first home win of the season. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 20:32
Paul Dowling

Bray Wanderers 0 Wexford FC 0 

Wexford claimed their first ever SSE Airtricity League First Division away point at the Carlisle Grounds as they shared the spoils with Bray.

It was the Green and Whites' first home point of the season. But it was almost three for the Wicklow outfit right on full time.

Set-up by sub Conor Knight, Kurtis Byrne saw his low effort from the edge of the box come back off the inside of the post and cleared for a corner.

The away side came to the seaside on the back of four defeats in their four previous league visits. And despite not having a single official shot on target they ended a two-game losing streak.

On the back of successive away victories over Longford Town and Cobh Ramblers, Wanderers had the better of the exchanges. But failed to make them count.

Having been the bright spark in the first half, Callum Thompson’s pace took him clear in the 54th minute along the left flank. He beat a defender then the on-rushing Paul Hunt but could only shoot into the side netting.

Wanderers’ sub Karl Manahan also made an instant impact as his 25-yard drive in the 86th minute stung Wexford custodian Paul Hunt’s palms.

After their 1-0 success over Cobh last week, the Seagulls made three changes with the Wicklow trio of Dan Blackbyrne, Keith Dalton and Callum Thompson coming in their first 11.

As for the Slaneysiders, Jordon Tallon came in their line-up in place of Aaron Dobbs following their 3-0 home reversal against Longford.

Clear-cut chances were hard to come by in the tight but uneventful first period.

The only real chance of note saw Hunt make a reaction save to deny Byrne who had controlled a Dalton cross to spin and shoot from ten yards.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Blackbyrne (Callan 68), Douglas, Hudson, Fox; Dalton (Conor Knight 82), Zambra, Levingston (Manahan 85); Thompson, Byrne; Rob Manley (Lynch 82).

Wexford FC: Hunt; Friel (Farell 70), Cleary, Joe Manley, Fitzgerald; Davis (McEvoy 90), Groome, Wells, Tallon; Barry (Considine 70); Corcoran.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

