Roberto Martinez unapologetic for prizing Anthony Barry away from Ireland

Belgium’s stand-in captain Youri Tielemans insists Belgium’s expectation of victory over Ireland isn’t compromised by their experimental approach to Saturday’s friendly.

Roberto Martinez is concerned that his policy of excluding players with 50 or more caps – such as Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku – triggers results which costs them their status as Fifa’s top ranked nations.

The purpose of the friendlies against Ireland and Burkina Faso next Tuesday for the former Everton manager is widening the net of options for the ultimate goal of ending the year by winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Leicester City playmaker Tielemans has been handed the captaincy and won’t allow the absence of his gilded teammates to detract from the objective of maintaining their success.

“If we play well against Ireland and lose, I’ll be very disappointed,” he said when asked whether performance was the priority over the result against Ireland.

“You always want both, you want the win and the performance too. We have analysed Ireland a bit, and they try to play really good football, typical English football.

“I know most of the players from England and they are really good players. They have good technical ability and put intensity into their game.

“We know this team will give everything for their country. Playing away from home in this stadium is going to produce a really good game.”

Both manager and captain were asked about the input so far of Anthony Barry, the set-piece specialist lured from Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff to the Belgians.

“He’s been here for just a few days but has given our team intensity in training,” noted Tielemans about the Liverpudlian, whose main job is on Thomas Tuchel’s staff at Chelsea.

“This is purely an English mentality - or Irish! - in training. He is known for being a set-piece master so we have worked on those and hopefully we can see the results tomorrow.”

Martinez seemed a bit sheepish about the timing of coaxing the coach credited with mastering Ireland’s overhaul towards the end of 2021.

“You say it like you’re a little sad to miss him!” he replied to the questioner at the pre-match press conference.

“I came across Anthony Barry when he was at Wigan Athletic and he was a very impressive young coach at that point.

“I’ve followed him for a long time, then he moved to Chelsea and won the Champions League.

“He will bring to our set-up something very, very important ahead of the World Cup.

“I’m very happy with our technical staff. We have to work toward having the best possible technical staff we can have, to surround the talent of player in our team.

“I don’t need to apologise but I can understand he’s a big loss for Stephen Kenny’s technical staff. I will tell him that tomorrow.”