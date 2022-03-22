Troy Parrott is rolling up the sleeves in a bid to fulfill his potential 

Troy Parrott says the ultimate goal in terms of his club career remains the same: to make it at Spurs.

The 20-year old Dubliner is now on his third loan spell away from the London outfit with unsuccessful spells in the Championship with Millwall and Ipswich Town followed by a more settled stint at MK Dons where he has played 34 times this season.

“That’s been my ambition since the start, since I came over as a kid,” said Parrott who has swapped life in League One for international duties with the Republic of Ireland this week. “I still feel the same way now.”

A strong start to the season was key in coming to terms with the task at his latest digs but a dip deeper into the campaign followed and that comes across in stats that show he has been taken off 11 times and used off the bench seven.

Six goals and as many assists make for an okay return for a man whose preference is a central No.9 role but whose game time has been concentrated on the right side of an attacking three at Stadium:MK.

Recent weeks have brought with them a return to form and with his manager Liam Manning praising his growing maturity. Parrott himself simply puts his return to form down to a determination to give “110%” at every session and in every game.

There was nothing else needed changing, he says. No significant penny that just dropped.

“It came at a time when I was in and out of the team and I just realised that ultimately you get one shot at this football game and where I was at the time wasn’t helping me get to where I wanted to get to.

“I realised I just needed to do more. I needed to be playing if I wanted to get to where I wanted to get to.”

The change in fortunes is good news for Stephen Kenny who is light a centre-forward for the upcoming games against Belgium and Lithuania given Adam Idah is out injured for the rest of the season.

Parrott fell down the pecking order with the national side towards the end of last year’s run of games when he had to settle for a handful of runs off the bench but he will be eyeing a chance or two to make a better impression in the days ahead.

“Playing for Ireland is the peak, what you grow up dreaming to do. I just love every appearance that I make.”