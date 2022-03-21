John Eustace can help Ireland hit the right notes

Not since the Giovanni Trapattoni era have the importance of little details been emphasised around the Ireland camp but John Eustace will be preaching about them in his new role.

The third man to operate as Stephen Kenny’s No. 3 since his appointment almost two years ago has carved out a reputation as a coach at Queen’s Park Rangers determined to eradicate the deficiencies which separate success from failure.

He’ll be the one situated behind Kenny and his trusted long-term sidekick Keith Andrews observing their structure and offering his opinions, whether they’re to management’s liking or not.

Kenny came under considerable pressure during his first 20 games at the helm and he’s not positioned to ignore any wisdom that could avoid further failings.

Eustace had a long and distinguished playing career, operating in the Premier League alongside Robbie Keane at Coventry City. Ironically, both are now on the FAI’s payroll.

After a knee injury forced the midfielder into retirement in 2015, he went straight into management at Kidderminster Harriers, leading them to the national leagues play-offs twice.

Steve McClaren — his former manager at Derby County — identified Eustace for his backroom staff at QPR in 2018.

When McClaren was sacked, the 42-year-old stepped in to become caretaker manager in 2019, using his experience on and off the pitch to help secure Championship status.

Mark Warburton, who had tried to recruit Eustace when managing Rangers, retained him on his staff at Loftus Road.

He undertook his Uefa Pro Licence with the English FA, a course which also included his predecessor in the Irish camp, Anthony Barry.

Pupils are required to visit a high-performance environment as part of their syllabus — Roy Keane famously chose the All Blacks for his residency — but Eustace opted to study his module beyond sport.

It was within this regimented habitat that the risks attached to cutting corners were demonstrated.

“I went to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and that was great,” he told the English FA website.

“It’s all about leadership and how they're trying to develop leaders. The amount of training and the specialist training that goes into that, they can't afford to make any mistakes in the detail going into that, to make top leaders.

“I've taken that into my football environment as well. We've lost games through very small details and it's very relevant because if you miss the small details when learning to be a leader in the army, then you're going to lose lives.

“It's not the same but obviously you're going to concede goals and not score goals from very small details as well. So, they shared those details are the most important things to work on.”

Kenny had been surveying the backroom staff of Championship clubs since Barry’s decision to quit for Belgium six weeks ago left him with another vacancy to fill.

Eustace has no previous Irish links, only the experience of playing with and against Irishmen, including some of the current squad such as Conor Hourihane.

Jeff Hendrick has come under his tutelage since joining the Rs on loan in January and he would have hooked up again with Ryan Manning at Swansea City had talks over the managerial vacancy not collapsed last July. Eustace backed out of his biggest job yet at the 11th hour.

A man clearly of independent mind, his possession-based philosophy, embedded in a 3-4-2-1 system at QPR replicated by Ireland, should benefit Kenny and his players.

Another former Irish team-mate at Coventry City, Gary Breen, always felt the one trait Eustace lacked was conviction.

"John is such a strong presence on the field for us but his only problem is he doesn't believe in himself enough,” he said.

The struggles he faced in battling injury appeared to have hardened his resolve and there was no doubting his authority when overseeing his first training session in an Ireland tracksuit yesterday.

Only eight players were involved in the initial light workout at Abbotstown for Saturday’s meeting with Belgium but he had all engaged in a drill concentrating on switching play through the thirds at pace.

“That’s it, brilliant lads,” hummed Kenny to the sound of Eustace’s rhythm.

More continuity, underpinned by the basics he’s wedded to, and Ireland could be hitting the right notes.