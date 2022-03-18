Another rough night for Duff's toothless Shels as Harps swat hosts aside

Shelbourne FC 0 Finn Harps 3

Shelbourne are still in search of their first home win of the season going down at home to relegation rivals Finn Harps at a packed Tolka Park.

Ollie Horgan's men grabbed a deserved and vital three points with goals from Ethan Boyle and Conor Tourish doing the damage in another frustrating night for Damien Duff’s Reds.

A tight affair was probably to be expected as two of the league’s lowest scorers went head to head, but Filip Mihaljevic did his utmost to rectify this as his spectacular overhead kick clipped the top of the bar.

The Croatian wide man looked in the mood and was unfortunate to see his glancing header clip the top of the crossbar yet again, following a quality Barry McNamee delivery from the left.

Frustration grew around the famous old ground as turnover after turnover of possession meant Mark McGinley remained a spectator for the opening half hour.

That lack of cutting edge in the final third for Damien Duff’s side was evident yet again when Dan Carr produced a clever cut back to the edge of the area but Brian McManus skied his side footed effort on his favored left foot.

As the half dragged to a close, the visitors finally broke the deadlock.

Mihaljevic was the man who caused all the damage, beating JR Wilson in a one-on-one, and worryingly for the right back, went down holding his face in the tussle. Play continued and the tricky winger poked a low cross into the box to Mahdy and the frontman kept his composure, teeing up Ethan Boyle to smash home from close range.

Whatever hairdryer treatment was dealt out in the Shels dressing room didn't have the desired effect, as it was the visitors who doubled their lead just after the hour mark. A floated free kick found its way to the back post and Ryan Rainey rose highest to guide his header back across goal for Conor Tourish to net his first for the club.

There was still time for substitute Eric McWoods to add a third following some disastrous defending, failing to clear on a couple of occasions to compound the misery for the home side.

The Donegal side now sit just a point behind the Reds with a game in hand in what promises to be a very tight relegation battle on the cards, with little or nothing separating the sides so far.

Shelbourne FC: Lewis Webb, John Ross Wilson (Shane Farrell, 44’), Aaron O’Driscoll, Conor Kane, Luke Byrne, Brian McManus (Aodh Dervin, 57’), Mark Coyle (Jad Hadiki 71’), Jordan McEneff (Stan Anaebonam, 71’), Kameron Ledwidge, Sean Boyd (Daniel Hawkins, 57’), Dan Carr

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley, Conor Tourish, David Webster, Ryan Connolly, Yoyo Mahdy (Eric McWoods, 71’), Barry McNamee (Bastien Hery, 91’), Jose Carillo, Elie N’Zeyi, Ryan Rainey (Erol Alkan, 84’), Ethan Boyle, Filip Mihaljevic (Mark Timlin, 91’)

Referee: John McLoughlin