West Ham draw Lyon in Europa League quarter-finals

Rangers were paired with Braga after beating Red Star Belgrade
West Ham United manager David Moyes celebrates victory after the UEFA Europa League round of sixteen second leg match at the London Stadium. Picture Nigel French/PA Wire. 

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 13:04

West Ham will play Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Hammers beat record six-time winners Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 to reach their first European quarter-final since 1981.

David Moyes' side will have home advantage in the first leg on April 7, with the return to be played in France on April 14.

Rangers were paired with Braga after beating Red Star Belgrade 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

The Glasgow side will travel to Portugal on April 7, with the second leg to be played at Ibrox a week later.

RB Leipzig will play Atalanta and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet Barcelona in the other two quarter-finals.

The Hammers will meet Frankfurt or Barcelona if they make the last four, with Rangers possibly going up against RB Leipzig or Atalanta.

