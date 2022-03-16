It will take more than an interim manager to fix Old Trafford problems

Ralf Rangnick’s chances of leaving any kind of legacy from what will almost certainly be a painfully short period in charge of Manchester United now look distant after his side bowed out of the Champions League with a characteristically frustrating performance.

United haven’t reached the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier competition since 2019 and haven’t won it since 2008, so relying on the big-eared trophy to save them this season was a long shot, even if the Atletico Madrid side they faced at Old Trafford are a shadow of Diego Simeone’s sides of the past.

But what Atletico have is the benefit of almost 10 years under the same manager with the same philosophy, and although they are currently in transition – and conceding goals for fun in La Liga - that was still too much for a United side that, after so many changes in recent years, doesn’t know its real identity.

Last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Spurs, thanks to a Ronaldo hat-trick, gave us a glimpse of how they might return to former glories; but as so often this season, the mirage didn’t last long.

Not that they were awful against Atletico, there was effort and there was plenty of possession. But despite having some top-quality players they simply don’t add up as a team; and until they settle on a manager for the long term, you suspect that will always be the way.

Poor old Rangnick did everything he could. He made three substitutions after 67 minutes, including daring to take off Bruno Fernandes, and then called on Edinson Cavani for another late rally to save his bacon. But all to no avail. What can you do when your forward players don't take chances and your defence concedes disappointing goals?

Given United’s inconsistent form and question marks over whether they have made genuine progress under Rangnick, the were only ever going to be three ways the German could leave any kind of legacy before he inevitably hands over to someone else next season.

The first was to at least keep his side in the Champions League for 2023 by finishing in the top four in the Premier League, a basic requirement in the past but one which is by no means certain to be achieved given their patchy form.

The second was to play a significant part in finding the next manager at Old Trafford, one who could last in the role for longer than his predecessors and create a new dynasty. But let’s be honest, any fool could write that short list without the help of a consultant.

Then, and this is what made this match against Atletico at Old Trafford so important, there was an opportunity to bring the Champions League back to Manchester for the first time in 14 years. And, significantly, before Manchester City eventually and inevitably get their hands on it.

There are, of course, managers who have delivered the Champions League for their club and then disappeared (Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea springs to mind) but given United’s current malaise, this tournament was Rangnick’s real hope of making a lasting mark in his rather strange role of part interim manager and part consultant in waiting at one of the biggest clubs in the world. And, certainly, his only chance of keeping the same role next season - that certainly has gone.

For all the rumours around unrest at the training ground and leaks from the dressing room, Ronaldo’s hat-trick last week had raised hopes enough to make fans believe it could be different, as had Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser in Madrid.

However, the first half performance was a microcosm of United’s season. Plenty of possession, occasional bursts of energy and pressing, a couple of chances not taken by Elanga – and then a frustrating goal conceded.

United players complained that Elanga had been fouled in the build-up to the opener (he hadn’t) and later insisted referee Vincic had put his whistle to his lips before changing his mind – leaving the home defence static. But given that Atletico then produced a move that went the length of the field and ended with an easy finish from Lodi, there still have to be serious questions asked about the way it was conceded. After all, we’ve seen it so many times before.

The second half included plenty of huff and puff and some fine saves from Jan Oblak, but by the time Juan Mata came on from Harry Maguire in one last throw of the dice, canny Atletico looked in control.

Sadly, the result was no big surprise. United are not currently one of the best eight teams in Europe and it is going to take more than an interim manager to fix it. The sooner they find a long-term coach and start building, as Simeone has done, the better.