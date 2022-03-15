Chelsea want Middlesbrough tie played behind closed doors due to ticket sale ban

Chelsea want Middlesbrough tie played behind closed doors due to ticket sale ban
Chelsea are at the Riverside Stadium this weekend (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 12:50
Nick Purewal

Chelsea want Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough played behind closed doors after the Government blocked the Blues from selling tickets for the Riverside clash.

The Blues have lobbied Government hard over relaxations to the strict operating licence put in place after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by Downing Street.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich must not profit in the UK under the Government sanctions, and Chelsea are blocked from selling any more tickets in the terms of their new licence.

And after talks with the Government failed to yield a softening on that ticket stance, the Blues have now questioned the FA Cup quarter-final’s “sporting integrity” should Chelsea fans be barred from attending.

“We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough,” read a Chelsea statement.

“Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend.

“Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea travel to the Riverside this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

“It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.

“Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.

“We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there are a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution.”

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal to cope with pressure of being top-four favourites
Derry City v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Duffy's Derry City return ends with fractured tibia
Christmas Package 2021 Christian Eriksen back in Denmark squad nine months after cardiac arrest
ChelseaticketsPlace: UK
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Youth Cup - Semi Final - Old Trafford

Manchester United looking at options for Old Trafford redevelopment

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up