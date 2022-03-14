Galway maintain impressive form with win over Treaty

First-half goals from Wilson Waweru and Stephen Walsh prove decisive
Galway maintain impressive form with win over Treaty

Wilson Waweru: On target for Galway. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 23:07
Cian O’Connell

Galway United 2 Treaty United 1 

These are encouraging times for Galway United, who claimed another important SSE Airtricity League first division win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Having defeated Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday, John Caulfield’s team collected the full complement of spoils in the west.

First-half goals from Wilson Waweru and Stephen Walsh edged United ahead, but Treaty responded in determined fashion after the restart as Enda Curran trimmed the deficit.

Ultimately, United, inspired by Walsh’s wholehearted contribution, did enough to earn a third victory in four games.

John Caulfield’s team hit the front in the sixth minute when Mikie Rowe’s flick enabled Waweru to score.

Treaty carved a couple of opportunities with United custodian Conor Kearns alert when denying Curran following a Marc Ludden throw in on the half hour mark.

United, though, created chances too with Walsh firing wide in the 32nd minute, but the home team continued to perspire.

Walsh’s perseverance was rewarded in the 44th minute when grabbing his third goal in as many games.

It meant that Caulfield’s diligent outfit went in at the break armed with a commanding 2-0 advantage.

Treaty, though, were defiant narrowing the gap in the 69th minute when former United striker Curran netted.

That put the home side under severe duress with Curran unfortunate not to add a second in the 76th minute.

There was no shortage of drama as Charlie Fleming took a Walsh attempt off the line before Conor Kearns denied Treaty substitute Dean George at the opposite end. Caulfield’s charges prevailed.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; McCarthy, McCormack, Hurley, Rowe (Boylan, 73); Waweru (Dimas, 66, Lyons, 88), Walsh.

Treaty United: Brady; Fleming, Guerins, Gorman, Ludden; Keane (George, 58), McNamara (Conroy, 86), Walsh (Coustrain, 58) Devitt (Hanlon, 66), Christopher; Curran (Armshaw, 86).

Referee: Michael Connolly.

More in this section

Cork City see off Waterford in Munster derby to go top Cork City see off Waterford in Munster derby to go top
Patrick Hoban and team mates react after a potential late match winning shot goes wide 14/3/2022 Patrick Hoban rues missed chance as Dundalk and Rovers fail to fire
St Patrick's Athletic v UCD - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Doyles deliver as slick St Pat's shoot to top with win over UCD
<p>Derry’s Jamie McGonigle celebrates his second goal at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Picture: Inpho/Lorcan Doherty</p>

Derry City dominate on bruising night at Brandywell

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up