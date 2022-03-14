Galway maintain impressive form with win over Treaty

Galway United 2 Treaty United 1

These are encouraging times for Galway United, who claimed another important SSE Airtricity League first division win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Having defeated Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday, John Caulfield’s team collected the full complement of spoils in the west.

First-half goals from Wilson Waweru and Stephen Walsh edged United ahead, but Treaty responded in determined fashion after the restart as Enda Curran trimmed the deficit.

Ultimately, United, inspired by Walsh’s wholehearted contribution, did enough to earn a third victory in four games.

John Caulfield’s team hit the front in the sixth minute when Mikie Rowe’s flick enabled Waweru to score.

Treaty carved a couple of opportunities with United custodian Conor Kearns alert when denying Curran following a Marc Ludden throw in on the half hour mark.

United, though, created chances too with Walsh firing wide in the 32nd minute, but the home team continued to perspire.

Walsh’s perseverance was rewarded in the 44th minute when grabbing his third goal in as many games.

It meant that Caulfield’s diligent outfit went in at the break armed with a commanding 2-0 advantage.

Treaty, though, were defiant narrowing the gap in the 69th minute when former United striker Curran netted.

That put the home side under severe duress with Curran unfortunate not to add a second in the 76th minute.

There was no shortage of drama as Charlie Fleming took a Walsh attempt off the line before Conor Kearns denied Treaty substitute Dean George at the opposite end. Caulfield’s charges prevailed.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; McCarthy, McCormack, Hurley, Rowe (Boylan, 73); Waweru (Dimas, 66, Lyons, 88), Walsh.

Treaty United: Brady; Fleming, Guerins, Gorman, Ludden; Keane (George, 58), McNamara (Conroy, 86), Walsh (Coustrain, 58) Devitt (Hanlon, 66), Christopher; Curran (Armshaw, 86).

Referee: Michael Connolly.