Celtic beat Dundee United set up Old Firm clash in Scottish Cup semi-final

Scottish Cup quarter-final

Dundee Utd 0 Celtic 3

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a second-half double as Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals with a straightforward 3-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice.

The visitors, who made it 30 domestic matches in a row unbeaten, were comfortable for most of the evening following Callum McGregor’s early opener, although they were aided significantly by a terrible blunder from United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist for their second goal.

And last night’s Scottish Cup semi-final draw threw up Glasgow and Edinburgh derbies.

It is the first time the last four of the tournament has been made up by the two big clubs from both Glasgow and Edinburgh in the competition’s 148-year history.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou savoured the prospect of a “massive” occasion.

“We are in the semi-final, we have got Rangers, so on we go,” Postecoglou said after being told about the draw on Premier Sports. “It will be massive. That was the prize on offer here, a semi-final at Hampden, irrespective of who you play against, it’s going to be a massive game. That’s the reward.”

United manager Tam Courts made two changes to the side that drew with Hearts in their previous match as Scott McMann and Kevin McDonald dropped out to make way for Kieron Freeman and Dylan Levitt. Postecoglou made four alterations to the Celtic side that won 3-1 at Livingston in the cinch Premiership last time out. Anthony Ralston, Tom Rogic, Nir Bitton and Jota dropped out to be replaced by Josip Juranovic, Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and Giakoumakis.

The visitors threatened after three minutes when Daizen Maeda’s speculative effort from wide on the left almost dropped in at the far post.

Celtic made the breakthrough in the 12th minute as McGregor’s angled strike from just outside the box took a deflection off Nicky Clark on its way into the net. O’Riley had taken a short corner to James Forrest, who then teed up the Hoops captain.

Celtic looked fortunate to keep 11 men on the pitch in the 31st minute when Hatate escaped with a booking for a rash challenge on Freeman.

The visitors thought they doubled their lead five minutes later as Maeda turned the ball in from close range, but the officials halted the celebrations as Giakoumakis had kicked the ball off his own hand in the build-up when attempting to control Juranovic’s cross from the right.

Celtic made their first change of the night at the start of the second half as Rogic replaced Hatate.

The Parkhead side stretched their advantage in the 58th minute when United keeper Siegrist made a howler as he dropped a harmless Maeda cross at the feet of Giakoumakis, who had the simple task of knocking the loose ball over the line.

The Greek striker then tapped in the Hoops' third in the 88th minute after being set up by substitute Karamoko Dembele.

DUNDEE UTD: Siegrist, Butcher, Edwards,Graham,Freeman (Sporle 66), Liam Smith, Levitt (Meekison 72), Harkes (McDonald 28), Niskanen, Clark,McNulty (Thomson 72).

CELTIC: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, O’Riley (McCarthy 76), McGregor (Ideguchi 87), Hatate (Rogic 46), Forrest (Johnston 76), Giakoumakis, Maeda (Dembele 76).

Ref: John Beaton (Scotland).