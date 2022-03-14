Cork City see off Waterford in Munster derby to go top

Cork City 2 Waterford 0

Andrew Horgan

Cork City climbed to the top of the SSE Airtricity League first division table as they deservedly defeated Munster rivals Waterford 2-0 at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.

Two goals in three minutes in the first half from Ruairí Keating and a Darragh Power O.G earned City the three points that sees them rise above their opponents and into top spot on goal difference.

Although Colin Healy conducted the pre-match press conference on Sunday, he took his seat in the crowd rather than in the dug-out although he could retake full control of the side when they travel to Treaty United this Friday evening.

Undoubtedly with Healy’s input, his assistant manager Richie Holland officially made just one change to the side that defeated Cobh Ramblers 2-0 here 72 hours earlier and it was enforced as captain Cian Coleman, who was forced off with an injury in the first half of that Cork derby, was replaced by Darragh Crowley.

City were looking to build on the momentum from that victory and after a tame opening 14 minutes to proceedings here they burst into life with two goals in three minutes.

A harmless back pass from Kevin Joshua bobbled off the surface to suddenly give skipper Eddie Nolan a problem.

That was because Ruairí Keating was alert to the situation and after he capitalised on the loose touch, he raced clear on goal and coolly slotted the ball under the keeper in front of the Shed End for his second finish of the season.

Cue wild scenes in the stands and roared on by the 3,012 in attendance, the Rebel Army quickly doubled their advantage with Keating again heavily involved.

Barry Coffey played a hopeful long ball down the right channel but the number nine used his strength to shrug off the challenge of his marker before attempting to tee up Cian Murphy right in front of goal.

Although the ball would end up in the back of the net, the cross appeared to come off Darragh Power last despite Murphy’s wild celebrations.

Waterford were rattled while City were buoyant but they couldn’t add to their lead before the half-time break with a Coffey curler sailing past the far bottom-right corner from the edge of the box being as close as they would come.

City’s desire to hang onto their advantage in the second period was best summed by the sight of Aaron Bolger battling for every ball and thundering into every tackle in the heart of the midfield.

They almost made it 3-0 on 55 minutes though but Waterford’s Brian Murphy did brilliantly to see Matt Healy’s fierce half volley through the crowd and then tip it wide of his top right corner.

The blues would finally have a period of sustained pressure as the match edged towards a conclusion but substitute Roland Idowu fired wide of the near post before David Harrington produced two excellent saves to prevent both Lewis Britton and Phoenix Patterson’s shots from finding his bottom left corner.

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Jonas Hakkinen, Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor; Darragh Crowley, Aaron Bolger, Barry Coffey, Matt Healy (Matt Srbely 89), Cian Bargary (Ronan Hurley 72); Cian Murphy, Ruairí Keating.

WATERFORD: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power (Tunmise Sobwale ht), Eddie Nolan, Kevin Joshua (Niall O’Keefe 73), Jeremie Milambo; Phoenix Patterson, Anthony Wordsworth, Shae Griffin, Yassine En-Negah (Cian Kavanagh 73); Ouitirna Junior Armando (Roland Idowu 57), Lewis Britton.

Referee: Paul Norton.

--